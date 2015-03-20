Robins airman found guilty of premeditated murder of pregnant fiancee

A Robins airman was found guilty Monday of the premeditated murder of his pregnant fiancee.

Charles Amos Wilson III, 30, a support member of the 461st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was also found guilty of the death of her unborn child.

Tameda Ferguson, 30, was nearly nine months pregnant when she was killed in her Dawson home on Aug. 29, 2013. Ferguson shared the home with one of her brothers.

Her brother, Clifton Ferguson, testified that he confronted Wilson inside the home the early morning his sister was killed and fired repeatedly at the vehicle Wilson fled in.

The motive for the killing was $1 million in insurance money.

The weeks-long court-martial is being held in the Houston County Courthouse. The sentencing phase of the military trial is expected to start Tuesday.

Wilson could draw a sentence of life with the possibility of parole, life without parole or death.

The last death sentence carried out by the Air Force was in 1954 when two airmen were executed for the rape and murder of a woman in Guam.

Former Senior Airman Andrew Witt is the only Air Force member now on death row. Witt, who was also stationed at Robins Air Force Base, was convicted of murdering a fellow airman and his wife and trying to kill another airman in an incident on base in 2004.

The trial marked the third court-martial proceeding against Wilson.

In the first, a military jury found Wilson not guilty June 2 of felony murder and aggravated arson in the death of his friend, Demetrius Hardy, in an alleged insurance fraud scheme. The jury also found Wilson not guilty of conspiracy, burning with intent to defraud and obstruction of justice.

Infini Hardy, the widow of the fire victim, testified against Wilson at his trial. But his defense attorneys argued that she and her husband acted independently of Wilson in a burglary that went terribly wrong. The October 2011 fire was allegedly set to cover up the burglary.

Wilson’s attorneys also argued that Infini Hardy only implicated Wilson two years after the fire when she was indicted by a Houston County grand jury and faced incarceration.

On Oct. 3, Hardy pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and one count of arson in Houston County Superior Court. Judge Katherine K. Lumsden sentenced Hardy to one year in prison and 19 years on probation as part of a negotiated plea agreement.

Hardy was given credit for time served — 21 days in jail in October 2013 — before she made bond pending trial. She was also ordered to have no contact with Wilson.

In the second court-martial proceeding, jurors convicted Wilson on June 10 of striking retired Tech. Sgt. Denise Forrest after he became angry in an argument over a phone. He and Forrest were dating at the time of the July 20, 2012, incident.

Wilson was sentenced to six months of confinement and a reduction in rank from senior airman. He received credit for time served pending trial.

Jurors also found Wilson not guilty of the other charges against him in the incident.

