Robins Air Force Base issues boil water advisory
By MARIYA LEWTER | The Macon Telegraph (Tribune News Service) | Published: June 20, 2017
Robins Air Force Base issued a boil water advisory Monday afternoon.
A water line break near Turner Park caused the water system pressure to drop and possibly allowed “harmful impurities” to enter, according to a news release.
Turner Park occupants are asked to boil all water for at least one full minute after reaching a rolling boil and allow it to cool before using. Occupants are advised not to brush their teeth with the water or to use a dishwasher.
The release says it is safe to shower but to use anti-bacterial hand sanitizer as a final step in hand washing.
A time frame for the advisory was not initially provided.
