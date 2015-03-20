Robins Air Force Base issues boil water advisory

Robins Air Force Base issued a boil water advisory Monday afternoon.

A water line break near Turner Park caused the water system pressure to drop and possibly allowed “harmful impurities” to enter, according to a news release.

Turner Park occupants are asked to boil all water for at least one full minute after reaching a rolling boil and allow it to cool before using. Occupants are advised not to brush their teeth with the water or to use a dishwasher.

The release says it is safe to shower but to use anti-bacterial hand sanitizer as a final step in hand washing.

A time frame for the advisory was not initially provided.

