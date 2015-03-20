Robins AFB employee convicted of child porn charges

A Robins Air Force Base employee was found guilty Friday of attempted online enticement of a minor.

Steven Craig Deason Jr., 40, of Gray was found guilty of one count of trying to entice a minor — a girl he thought was 14 years old — and six counts of attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor, according to a Monday release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Deason faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, up to the possibility of life in prison, on the charge of attempted online enticement of a minor. Each of the obscene matter counts carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. No sentencing date has been set.

Evidence presented during a weeklong trial showed that Deason used the name “Cameron” to chat online with a person he believed to be a girl named Amber between Jan. 6 and Feb. 4, 2016. Actually, the person was an undercover agent.

Deason talked about meeting with Amber for sexual intercourse and oral sex. Deason also sent Amber pornographic pictures and videos of older men with younger girls “to get her used to the things they had been talking about,” the release said.

Deason will have to register as a sex offender.

Deason worked on the base in the 402nd commodity and maintenance group, U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Pam Lightsey said.

