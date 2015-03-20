Rhode Island National Guard member charged with possessing child porn

A 24-year-old member of the Rhode Island National Guard was arrested Tuesday on a child pornography charge, according to the state police.

Elijah T. Cady was arrested 8:30 a.m. Tuesday by members of the state police's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Cady has worked in the Cyber Surety/Cyber Operations unit for the U.S. Air Force since 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile. Personnel in this role are responsible for making sure computer networks are secure, according to the Air Force's website.

At his arraignment Tuesday he was charged with one count of possession of child pornography and released on personal recognizance.

As a condition of his release, he was ordered to have "no unsupervised contact with minors and no Internet use/social media use about minors or contact with minors," Laura Meade Kirk, a spokeswoman for the state police, said in a statement.

Col. Peter Parente, a spokesman for the National Guard, said Cady is a "traditional" — or part-time — member of the RI Air National Guard.

"Our organization takes these charges extremely seriously and will take appropriate action at the appropriate time," Parente wrote in a statement.

The charges are under investigation, Parente said.

Asked in a follow up email and phone message how long Cady had been with the Guard, or whether there had been any complaints about his behavior in the past, Parente did not respond.

Court records show that Cady was arrested in April on a drunken driving charge.

