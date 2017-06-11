Retired US Army Lt. Gen. Sam Wilson dead at 93
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 11, 2017
RICE, Va. — Retired Lt. Gen. Samuel Wilson, who had a long military and intelligence career and was president of Hampden-Sydney College from 1992 to 2000, has died, the college has confirmed. He was 93.
Wilson, who was known as "General Sam," died Saturday at his home in Rice, Virginia.
Wilson, who retired from the U.S. Army in 1977, served as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. He's also known for coining the term "counter-insurgency" and for helping to create Delta Force, the U.S. Army's special forces group.
Larry Stimpert, president of Hampden-Sydney College, says Wilson steered Hampden-Sydney College through a difficult period when enrollment growth had slowed. The college says under Wilson's leadership, enrollment growth resumed and the endowment nearly doubled.
