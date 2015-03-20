Retired Navy admiral has questions about fatal collision, thinks captain will lose job

The Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald, which was involved in an early Saturday collision with a merchant ship, is seen at Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan, Sunday, June 17, 2017.

A collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a container ship last week off the coast of Japan leaves more questions than answers as the maritime community waits for a complete investigation to run its course.

The Navy is releasing minimal information about an incident that claimed the lives of seven American sailors, and shipping companies are being careful not to speculate about what happened.

But a retired four-star admiral is confident of one development that should take place before too long. He’s got questions of his own about everything else.

“I think what we will see pretty quickly is accountability on the part of the Navy,” said James Stavridis. “I think you’re going to see the commanding officer lose his job almost immediately.”

That commanding officer is Cmdr. Bryce Benson.

He took over as captain of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald on May 13, according to the Navy. He wasn’t on the bridge Saturday when the ACX Crystal plowed into the Fitzgerald in the darkness of night. The collision caused damage to berthing areas on the starboard side of the Fitzgerald, including Benson’s quarters where he suffered significant injuries himself.

Stavridis is the dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusetts. He was stationed at Mayport Naval Station and served as the commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

He knows what it’s like to be the skipper of a Navy destroyer because he also served as captain of the USS Barry from 1993 to 1996.

“It’s identical to the Fitzgerald,” Stavridis said Tuesday.

He said it’s rare but not unheard of to have a collision between a merchant vessel and a Navy ship. But the loss of life is what makes Saturday’s situation so much more tragic and unusual, Stavridis said.

“Bottom line, I think we are going to find out there were mistakes made both on the bridge of the destroyer and on the bridge of the motor vessel Crystal,” he said.

Stavridis said his best guess is there were two major factors that contributed to the impact: the time of night and the Crystal’s erratic course.

He said a series of erratic maneuvers by the Crystal might have put it on a collision course that left the Fitzgerald’s crew without enough time to react. Vessel-tracking service MarineTraffic shows the ship made several sharp turns and a full U-turn in the time surrounding the collision.

The two ships collided in waters southwest of the Japanese city of Yokosuka sometime after midnight. Stavridis said there are between 400 and 500 ships that pass through the area each day, and at night the plethora of lights can get confusing.

“Yes, you have radar, but in the end you are going to trust your visuals more,” Stavridis said. “My guess is that the visuals that were presented to the ship confused the bridge watch.”

He said all ships at sea are required to maintain watch on a particular ultra-high frequency radio channel for the exact purpose of preventing situations like what happened over the weekend. But some merchant vessels operate on autopilot, Stavridis said, like driverless cars with nobody at the wheel.

“My guess is the Navy ship would have been desperately calling the motor vessel Crystal,” Stavridis said.

He said he expects answers to come in weeks, not months, when the investigation is complete.

Stavridis said he will be interested to find out how many people were standing watch on both ships and what they were doing. He wants to know the technical readiness of the radars on both ships and whether they were accurate providing correct information. He’s also interested to know the level of training of the watch standers on the Fitzgerald.

Once those questions are answered, the Navy will use the incident as a case study that will be taught exhaustively at Surface Warfare Officers School and the U.S. Naval Academy.

“Navy training is very focused on the basics of navigation, ship handling and damage control … we do it well, and that is why such incidents are in fact so rare,” Stavridis said.

