Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin is confirmed by the Senate; becomes the first Black defense secretary

Retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III reacts to a question about being married for 41 years during his Senate Armed Forces Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C. Jan. 19, 2021.

WASHINGTON— Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin was confirmed Friday by the Senate to be the 28th defense secretary and the first Black man to hold the position.

The Senate voted 93 to 2 to approve Austin's nomination to the job. Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah and Josh Hawley, R-Mo. voted against him.

Austin's confirmation process started Tuesday with his Senate nomination hearing. On Thursday, the House and Senate voted to approve a waiver that Austin needed to override a law that mandates ex-military officers spend seven years out of uniform before leading the Pentagon. Austin retired as a four-star general in 2016.

Austin is the third person to be granted the waiver of the 1947 law, which was intended to ensure civilian control of the military. George Marshall, a former five-star Army general was the first. He received it in 1950 to serve as defense secretary for former President Harry Truman during the Korean War. The second was for former President Donald Trump’s first defense secretary, retired Marine Gen. Jim Mattis in 2017.

Some lawmakers, including Democrats, were concerned about approving another waiver, which is seen as a rare exemption, so quickly after granting one to Mattis. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said Thursday that while he believes Austin is qualified to be the defense secretary and supports his confirmation, he had to vote against the waiver.

“In order to maintain civilian control of our military, U.S. law requires a cooling-off period prior to allowing a recently retired officer to serve as the secretary of defense. I have long supported this cooling-off period, and have voted previously to uphold it,” he said in a statement.

A 1975 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., Austin commanded infantry units from platoons up and led soldiers in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was the first Black commander of an Army division and corps in combat. He retired after leading U.S. Central Command in war efforts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

Austin takes over the Pentagon while it faces numerous challenges. In recent weeks, the military completed withdrawals in combat zones that left Biden’s administration with 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, 2,500 in Iraq and few, if any, in Somalia.

He told senators Tuesday that his primary concerns included ensuring the military provided a robust deterrent to China, as the United States works to check its growing power in east Asia and ambitions worldwide.

He also vowed to increase military support to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, telling senators that he believed there was more that the Pentagon could do to support efforts to stop the spread and distribute vaccines.

Austin on Tuesday committed to ensuring civilian experts were thoroughly involved in crafting Pentagon policy. He told lawmakers that he did not believe two additional years outside of uniform would change the way he thought about military and national security issues.

“I will uphold the principle of civilian control of the military, as intended,” Austin said. “I would not be here, asking for your support, if I felt I was unable or unwilling to question people with whom I once served and operations I once led, or too afraid to speak my mind to you or to the president.”

Stars and Stripes staff writer Corey Dickstein contributed to this story.

Kenney.Caitlin@stripes.com

Twitter: @caitlinmkenney