Retired Army colonel charged in Haitian bribery scheme

An aerial view of a coastal town in Haiti as seen on Oct. 18, 2016, after Hurricane Matthew passed. U.S. prosecutors announced on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, that a retired U.S. Army colonel has been charged with conspiring to bribe Haitian government officials in connection with an $84 million project.

BOSTON — Federal prosecutors have charged a retired U.S. Army colonel with conspiring to bribe Haitian government officials in connection with an $84 million port development project in the impoverished island nation.

The U.S. attorney's office in Boston said Tuesday that 64-year-old Joseph Baptiste, of Fulton, Maryland, was charged with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and to commit money laundering. Baptiste, who is a dentist, is scheduled for an initial appearance in federal court in Maryland later Tuesday.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to a telephone message.

Prosecutors allege Baptiste solicited bribes from undercover FBI agents in Boston who posed as potential investors in Haitian infrastructure projects. He allegedly received $50,000 from undercover agents, which was supposed to be for bribes, but which Baptiste used for personal purposes.

