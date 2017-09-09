Retired Army captain from San Diego missing for a week
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 9, 2017
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are asking for the public's help in finding a 37-year-old retired Army captain missing for a week.
Officials say Julia Jacobson's car was found Thursday less than a mile from her San Diego home. Her family says the car's windows were rolled down and the keys were in the ignition.
Jacobson was last seen Saturday, Sept. 2, and that same day she texted a friend to say she was in Palm Springs and heading to Big Bear with a friend.
Her family says they don't know which friend she was with.
Jacobson is described as white with light hair, 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 150 pounds. She has a tattoo of a crab on her hip.
An Army veteran, Jacobson served two tours in Iraq.
A missing person poster released by the San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Julia Jacobson
SAN DIEGO POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA AP
