Retired admiral who directed bin Laden raid leaving post as Texas chancellor
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 15, 2017
AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas System Chancellor William McRaven — the former head of U.S. Special Operations Command who directed the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden — plans to leave the school in May. He's citing non-serious health concerns.
McRaven informed the system's Board of Regents of his decision during a meeting Friday.
The retired Navy Admiral had multiple recent clashes with the Regents, and his three-year contract expires at the end of the year.
A University of Texas graduate, McRaven had no professional academic experience when he was hired to lead the system of 14 campuses, 215,000 students and 90,000 employees.
The chancellor's duties include representing the system in legislative matters, advocating higher education causes and fundraising.
