Restaurants are facing their next big challenge under COVID-19: winter weather

SAN FRANCISCO (Tribune News Service) — Fall is here, and although temperatures haven’t yet chilled significantly in the Bay Area, the restaurant industry is trying to brace itself for perhaps the one predictable thing they can count on in a year of unpredictability.

Namely, winter is coming.

On the minds of many restaurant owners is the fact that this month’s mild weather is just weeks away from becoming a cold, windy, rainy mess, perhaps heavily impacting outdoor dining — one of the few ways restaurants have been able to (barely) scrape by.

A Goldman Sachs report quoted by the Salt Lake Tribune found that, through using a statistical model, if average daily temperatures reach 40 degrees it’s predicted that “winter weather will reduce restaurant spending by 3-4%.” (For context, restaurant and bar sales were down 65% in San Francisco before indoor dining was allowed, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.)

Although most restaurants in the Bay Area have finally been given the green light to open up a portion of their indoor dining at 25% capacity (or 100 diners, whichever is less), the potential loss of income — which most restaurants can’t spare — is weighing heavily.

Bjorn Kock is a co-owner of Town Hall in San Francisco and has overseen much of the restaurant’s remodel of its patio. Although the renovations were done during the summer months, Kock has been building it with the colder weather in mind. While their patio proper has an awning, thanks to a public open space next door and an understanding landlord, Town Hall has been able to expand its seating to accommodate extra tables — however, many of those tables come without any windbreaks or overhead covering.

“We always knew that this was going to be kind of a crutch,” Kock said. “We tried to do [the patio space] as beautiful and kind of finished-looking as possible so that it doesn't look like an afterthought. So we did this with intent, but there's only really so much you can do to brace yourself for any kind of inclement weather in San Francisco.”

Altogether, the spaces at Town Hall can accommodate up to 50 customers, Kock said, which is fortunate, but he knows that some of those auxiliary tables will not hold up should the weather turn.

“The problem still is that outdoor spaces, just in general, they're not really an equivalent [to the] dining space inside. It's hard to actually make reservations because some of those tables [with the weather] — they're unreliable,” Kock said. “They could be great, but two weeks out, [I don’t know] if that table is going to be a table that I can consciously put a party on, because it might be 58 degrees and blowing 50 miles an hour.”

Cities in the midwest and on the East Coast are preparing for their own winter weather; Chicago, for instance, issued city guidelines for outdoor dining during the fall and winter three weeks ago, outlining rules such as outdoor structures requiring “at least 50% of the sides open to allow air flow.” Chicago also most notably has taken an innovative approach to helping restaurants navigate outdoor dining, asking some designers to come up with alternate shelters that can keep diners warm during the winter as part of a “Winter Dining Challenge.”

The city of San Francisco has not issued any updated guidelines for dining during the winter and it is unclear whether it plans to do so (requests for comment from the city were not returned in time for publication). But for Kock, he said he would prefer if the city could help restaurateurs like him understand what is permissible and what is not.

“Of all of these spaces that we have, the patio is one that I can have curtains that can drop down,” Kock said. “So all of a sudden, really by definition, I would make it into an enclosed space, at least for pandemic reasons. But I haven't gotten really any guidelines [like], will that then become part of my indoor capacity? Or can I keep them half open, or one side open, or what is the definition of it? And I think we all want guidance and that's the big cry from all restaurateurs that I've spoken with.”

Beyond not understanding how to follow COVID-19 outdoor dining guidelines in the winter, there is the added expectation that fixes made to parklets or patios to make it withstand the cold will be an additional cost — another thing that restaurants will need to spend money on that they don’t have.

At AL’s Place in the Mission, chef Aaron London has been wrestling with how to make outdoor dining work. The restaurant very recently launched its outdoor patio seating area, and has recently built out cabanas designed by London, with mini shelters for diners seated outside (and is expected to be usable by guests on October 14).

“We're taking that definitely very seriously [and we’re] feeling comfortable that we have a good way [to keep] people relatively warm during the winter — it was kind of an important step to deciding to even open up to build the cabana area,” London said. “What held me up at first was like, well, why the hell am I going to spend all that money If we could only have it open for let's say a month or so before it gets too cold out.”

The costs, and even just the research involved in getting the cabanas up to standards, were extensive. London guessed that finding heaters for the outdoors took six days of work, from finding available heaters to making sure they passed inspections from the fire department. But what London wanted to impress upon the public is that most don't understand the “ongoing economic hardship associated with outdoor dining, especially coming into cold weather.”

By London’s estimations, the heaters alone are raising their operating costs — London guessed they're roughly an extra $3,500 a month to run.

“I think from talking to colleagues, it's very fair to say that few, if any, restaurants in San Francisco right now are breaking even with their small outdoor dining areas,” London said. “And then there's the startup cost of building all of this, which, for different restaurants may be as low as $5,000, or may be as high as $25,000 or $30,000. We are trying to build this really right, and safe and warm [and] our bill is easily looking northwards of $20,000. I think it's important to know that just because restaurants are doing this doesn't mean, 'Oh yeah, they're fine now, they're making it work.' We're not making it work, dude.

“I know myself and many colleagues, I know myself, for sure, the main reason we're doing this is to ensure employment and medical coverage for our employees and to keep ourselves relevant and keep ourselves moving. We would almost, all of us, probably be losing less money just being closed right now. And I think that's important to know that just because you see us out on the street doesn't mean we're surviving — we're all in debt from being closed [for a long time], we need help.”

Another question on the minds of restaurant owners is whether customers will want to brave the cold weather outdoors, even after all the accommodations being made, or if they will want to venture indoors — or just eschew dining at restaurants altogether this winter.

For Telefèric Barcelona owner Xavi Padrosa, the concept of outdoor dining is a familiar one. With a restaurant in Barcelona, and two stateside locations in Walnut Creek and Palo Alto, dining al fresco on patios and terraces is a common happening in Spain, saying, “we always eat outside, we never eat inside the restaurant.”

At his Barcelona location, outdoor dining right now has shifted to 70% outdoors and 30% indoors (Padrosa noted that restaurants in Spain aren’t under the same kinds of restaurant capacity restrictions as California is). In Walnut Creek, Telefèric Barcelona has an outdoor seating area with plans to add a canopy under Walnut Creek’s updated guidelines outlining new rules for pop-up dining during the colder weather. Padrosa, however, knows the same outdoor dining culture is not as prevalent here. He says it will just take some time for customers to get used to.

“We don't know how it's going to be in the future,” Padrosa said. “Whenever it becomes like very, very, very cold times, we'll have to see how that goes. Because I think guest perceptions, no matter if you have [a patio that’s] really nice, enclosed and you even have the heaters on the inside of the canopies for the guests, it's still on their mind, ‘OK, I'm eating outside’ even though you're not feeling any cold at all — but it's the guest’s perception that they're still sitting outside. So even if it rains, it will be challenging, but it's going to need to be a new thing that we'll have to readapt to.”

For the restaurants that are barely surviving on the allowed combination of indoor and outdoor dining, losing days of income due to cold temperatures and rain will be tough to cope with for restaurant owners and the staff they’re supporting — especially on top of the revenue they’ve already lost since shelter in place began. For Kock, having his restaurant survive the colder weather will have to be about presenting options to diners.

“There's one way of looking at it, saying, ‘Hey, if the outdoor space is no longer a viable option, maybe people will forcefully become more willing to be inside,’” Kock said. “You could also say, well, because we know people are not really willing to be inside right now, it could really kill my business even further. It's really gonna depend on how well we do as a society, how well we do as a city and how well we do as individual operators, making people feel comfortable being inside.

“And then hopefully we can transition the outdoor space into the indoor space and still use it to give people choices. And those people that, even though it might be a little colder outside, because that's where they feel safer then so be it.”

