Republicans look to make it easier to install Mattis as defense secretary

WASHINGTON — Republican leaders in the House and Senate are considering adding a measure to the upcoming year-end spending bill that would make it easier for retired Gen. James Mattis to be confirmed next year as Donald Trump's secretary of Defense.

Mattis needs an act of Congress to make him eligible to lead the Pentagon because under the law the Defense secretary has to be a civilian for at least seven years before taking office. Mattis retired from the Marine Corps in 2013. The measure currently under consideration would allow Republicans to avoid a showdown with Democrats when Mattis' nomination comes up for a vote next year, according to several senior aides in both the House and the Senate.

No final decisions have made, but on Monday lawmakers floated adding the measure to the spending bill to prevent Democrats from filibustering the Mattis waiver, the aides said. The waiver being considered would only apply to Mattis and would not change the overall law. The House and Senate on Tuesday are expected to release full details of the funding bill that would keep the government open past the current Dec. 9 deadline.

The fast-track measure could help GOP leaders convince some defense hawks to support the year-end spending bill, which would keep agencies funded at current levels into the spring, despite their concerns that it will leave the military unable to make necessary investments for the year to come.

The measure is likely to see some push back from Democrats, but it is unlikely that any lawmakers would be willing to oppose the spending bill and threaten a government shutdown over Mattis' nomination.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has already said she will oppose a waiver for Mattis on principle, as "civilian control of our military is a fundamental principle of American democracy."

Aides have said that other Democratic senators agree with Gillibrand, but haven't said so publicly.

While senators cannot filibuster the confirmation votes for Trump's Cabinet nominees — thanks to a 2013 rule change Senate Democrats put in place — they could ostensibly filibuster the waiver legislation, which has to pass both the House and Senate before Mattis could be confirmed.

Mattis retired in 2013 as the head of U.S. Central Command, where he oversaw operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

There is precedent for granting waivers like the once currently being contemplated.

In 1950, when former president Harry Truman nominated Gen. George Marshall to secretary of defense, he needed a waiver to get around what was then a 10-year prohibition on former generals leading the Pentagon. When Congress passed that waiver, they noted that it was their "sense" that after Marshall, "no additional appointments of military men to that office shall be approved."

In 2008, the requirement was reduced to seven years.

