Republican Sen. Richard Shelby announces he will retire in 2022

WASHINGTON - Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., a fixture of the Senate who chaired the powerful Appropriations Committee, announced Monday that he will retire when his term ends in 2022.

Shelby, 86, was first elected to the House in 1978 as a Democrat and won election to the Senate in 1986. He switched parties to become a Republican in 1994.

Shelby has been a master of steering projects to his home state and also adept at cutting deals with Democrats. He becomes the fourth Senate Republican to announce his retirement in 2022, and the race to replace him will become another test for the direction of the GOP in the post-Trump era.

"Today I announce that I will not seek a seventh term in the United States Senate in 2022. For everything, there is a season," Shelby said in a statement.

"I am grateful to the people of Alabama who have put their trust in me for more than forty years. I have been fortunate to serve in the U.S. Senate longer than any other Alabamian," he said.

"Although I plan to retire, I am not leaving today. I have two good years remaining to continue my work in Washington. I have the vision and the energy to give it my all."

During his long career, Shelby chaired a series of important Senate committees including the Banking Committee, the Intelligence Committee, and most recently Appropriations. He used that role to direct funding to multiple projects in his home state, including building up the Port of Mobile and an FBI headquarters in Huntsville.

Shelby had a long partnership with the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, Sen. Patrick Leahy, Vt. As Washington lurched through a series of government shutdowns and spending clashes in recent years, Shelby and Leahy would often joke that if it were left to them they could get in a room and solve the problem in 45 minutes.

During President Donald Trump's tenure, Shelby was generally a reliable supporter. But he broke with the president in 2017 when controversial GOP candidate Roy Moore was running in a special election for the Alabama Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, who had been named Trump's attorney general. Shelby went on national television to declare that the GOP could do better than Moore, who had been accused of making unwanted advances on teenagers but was nonetheless endorsed by Trump.

Shelby's outspoken opposition helped sink Moore's candidacy, and he lost to Democrat Doug Jones. Jones lost his bid for a full term in November to Tommy Tuberville, R, the former Auburn University football coach.

