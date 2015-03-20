Reports: Nude photo scandal involves all branches of military

The scandal involving sexually explicit photos of female Marines posted on social media is much wider than originally thought, involving all branches of the military, CBS News and Business Insider report.

A message board on the website called Anon-IB has become a forum for posting the photos of female service members of all branches, the two outlets report. Nude images of Jennifer Lawrence stolen by hackers first appeared on the same site.

The fresh allegations follow news that the Naval Criminal Investigative Service launched an investigation into a private Facebook page frequented by Marines where explicit photos of female service members were posted, often without their knowledge.

The Pentagon has now widened the investigation to include other branches of the military, CBS reported.

The Marines have pledged to investigate the allegations and hold anyone responsible accountable.

“It's embarrassing to our Corps, to our families and to the nation,” Gen. Robert Neller, the commandant of the Marine Corps, said. “The only way we have ever solved any problem our Corps has faced is to confront it head on.”

