Report: Woman shot, killed at US Capitol was Air Force veteran

The woman who was shot and killed during the takeover of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday was an Air Force veteran, according to KUSI-TV in San Diego.

Ashli Babbitt had served 14 years in the Air Force, her husband told the television station.

The Capitol was stormed by a mob shortly after President Donald Trump held a nearby rally in which he once again claimed that the November election had been “stolen.”

Congress was in the midst of certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win when the mob smashed through the Capitol’s security, and lawmakers were scurried to secure locations.

Babbitt was apparently a staunch Trump supporter. She tweeted on Tuesday, “Nothing will stop us…. they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light.”

Babbitt was married in 2019, according to her social media accounts.

She was the owner and operator of a swimming pool cleaning company in San Diego since 2017, according to her Facebook page.

She described herself as a Libertarian who loved her “dude,” dog and country on Twitter, which she joined in 2016 and had more than 5,500 followers.

On Wednesday morning, she retweeted a post that called on Vice President Mike Pence to resign and then be charged with treason.

Pence, who was overseeing the certification in the Capitol, had refused Trump’s demand that he ignore the tally and declare Trump the victor.

Lindsay Watts, a reporter with the Fox affiliate in Washington D.C., said in a tweet that Babbitt’s mother-in-law told her, “I really don’t know why she decided to do this.”

