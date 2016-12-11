Report: VA hospital left body in shower room for 9 hours
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 11, 2016
SEMINOLE, Fla. — A news report says that staff at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Florida left the body of a veteran in a shower for nine hours after the veteran had died and proper pickup procedures to the morgue weren't followed.
The Tampa Bay Times on Sunday reported that an internal investigation concluded that staff at the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System in the Tampa Bay area failed to provide appropriate post-mortem care to the veteran's body.
The investigative report said that leaving the body unattended for so long increased the chance of decomposition.
The unnamed veteran died in February after spending time in hospice care.
The hospital's Administrative Investigation Board ordered retraining for staff.
Hospital spokesman Jason Dangel says hospital officials view what happened as unacceptable.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Kaine: Trump spending freeze injects 'uncertainty' into military budget
Neller: Marines will review women-in-combat integration if requested by Trump
Nicholson: US has enough troops, authorities in Afghanistan
Study: Survivors of servicemembers who commit suicide should get full benefits
Ex-Navy official gets 6 years in prison for taking $350,000 in bribes from 'Fat Leonard'
Army reopens probe into detainee's death after Special Force soldier's Fox News interview