Report: Mattis encourages military to talk to media more
By NICOLE HENSLEY | New York Daily News (Tribune News Service) | Published: October 10, 2017
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is giving commanders permission to speak — within reason.
The retired Marine on Friday during a closed-door meeting urged high-ranking members of the armed forces to be transparent with journalists in an attempt to dispel rumors that they shouldn’t, according to a Defense One report Monday.
“I realize there may be a perception that we have been keeping the media at arm’s length, but that is not the case,” Pentagon spokesperson Dana White told public affairs officials, describing Mattis' remarks.
Mattis hopes the freedom will encourage military officials to openly push for the Pentagon’s $700 billion defense budget pending congressional approval, White said, according to the news site.
The sudden openness nine months into Trump’s presidency is a curious departure from the administration’s penchant for slamming members of the media as “fake news,” withholding visitor logs and declining to speak on the record — while fixated on rooting out leaks.
Some service members are reluctant to take Mattis on his offer because he seldom speaks on camera, a defense official said.
As for setting an example for going on the record, Mattis did grant an observant Washington state high school student an interview in June after he gleaned the four-star general’s cell phone number shared inadvertently in a photograph.
©2017 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Paratroopers jump down to Germany for Swift Response exercise
2 soldiers remain in hospital after fatal wreck at Fort Jackson
US, NATO grappling with intelligence rules in bid for more war games
Israel hacked Kaspersky, then tipped the NSA that its tools had been breached
Many veterans go hungry - and VA's new plan to fix it
Seoul lawmaker: North Korean hackers stole US, South Korean wartime plans