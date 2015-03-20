Report: Mattis encourages military to talk to media more

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis addresses the crowd at the opening ceremony of the 2017 Association of the U.S. Army Meeting and Exposition held in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 9, 2017.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is giving commanders permission to speak — within reason.

The retired Marine on Friday during a closed-door meeting urged high-ranking members of the armed forces to be transparent with journalists in an attempt to dispel rumors that they shouldn’t, according to a Defense One report Monday.

“I realize there may be a perception that we have been keeping the media at arm’s length, but that is not the case,” Pentagon spokesperson Dana White told public affairs officials, describing Mattis' remarks.

Mattis hopes the freedom will encourage military officials to openly push for the Pentagon’s $700 billion defense budget pending congressional approval, White said, according to the news site.

The sudden openness nine months into Trump’s presidency is a curious departure from the administration’s penchant for slamming members of the media as “fake news,” withholding visitor logs and declining to speak on the record — while fixated on rooting out leaks.

Some service members are reluctant to take Mattis on his offer because he seldom speaks on camera, a defense official said.

As for setting an example for going on the record, Mattis did grant an observant Washington state high school student an interview in June after he gleaned the four-star general’s cell phone number shared inadvertently in a photograph.

