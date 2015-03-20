Report: Lockheed to move F-16 production to South Carolina after 4 decades in Texas

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon utilizes its afterburner during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017.

DALLAS (Tribune News Service) — Lockheed Martin has finally decided where it will move its production of F-16 aircraft, according to a report from the web site Defense One.

Greenville, S.C., is the location chosen for the future f-16 assembly line, the site said, quoting Orlando Carvalho, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin's Aeronautics business area.

Carvalho said the last F-16s will roll out of the Fort Worth factory in September, then after a two-year break, production will resume in South Carolina.

The company is winding down production of the aircraft and said in February that it had considered a plan to move the work to India if that country placed a large order for the planes. The company now supplies F-16s mostly to foreign military clients who are U.S. allies. The last F-16s built in Fort Worth are scheduled to go to the Iraqi Air Force.

The United States military is focusing on the F-35 for future use, and production of that aircraft is ramping up at the Fort Worth facility.

Lockheed has delivered more than 4,500 F-16s over the four decades of the program, according to media reports.

Lockheed already has a facility in Greenville, S.C., that it will expand, Defense One said. The plant will potentially create 200 to 250 new jobs. Carvalho cited costs as one reason the move to South Carolina makes sense.

While the Fort Worth plant has unionized workers, the one in South Carolina does not. That made it attractive to restart the production line in that state, Carvalho said.

"With the cost structure that we have at Greenville, that's an enabler for us being able to stand the line up there," Carvalho said in an interview with Defense One.

Lockheed could still move production of some F-16s to India, which is aiming to become a defense manufacturing hub. The country has been pushing Lockheed and rival Boeing to bring production to India as a condition of its buying planes.

