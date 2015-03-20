Report: Fort Drum soldiers among first to receive new tactical vehicle

U.S. Army leaders from U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command test drive a production model Joint Light Tactical Vehicle at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., May 2, 2017.

FORT DRUM — Soldiers in the 10th Mountain Division will be among the first to utilize a new tactical vehicle designed to replace the Humvee.

Military Times said the post will receive about 500 of the vehicles in early 2019, according to Col. Shane Fullmer, the Army’s program manager for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle.

After Fort Drum, the vehicle will be fielded to units in Italy and Hawaii.

In July 2019, an infantry battalion within II MEF at Camp Lejeune, N.C., will receive the vehicle.

In total, the military expects to buy about 55,000 of the vehicles.

The vehicle can be set in three different configurations, for general use, close combat weapons transportation and heavy gun transportation.

The newspaper said the vehicle has ballistic protection equal to the mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles, but is one-third lighter and 70 percent faster off road than the MRAP.



©2017 Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.)

Visit Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.) at www.watertowndailytimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

