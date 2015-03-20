Report examines impact of Bragg's troop reductions

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners on Monday expect to hear a presentation on the regional impact of troop reductions at Fort Bragg.

The draft report by Creative Consulting and Fayetteville State University will include potential ways to deal with the negative economic impact of the reductions. It will recommend ways to align education, workforce development and economic development to target specific industries.

The report is looking at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats related to economic development in the region.

The board meets at 9 a.m. in Room 118 at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

Fort Bragg's impact on Cumberland County's economy decreased from 2010 to 2011; stayed stable until 2013; then declined again over the next two years, according to a summary of the draft report provided to commissioners before the meeting.

A reduction of 3,000 troops at Fort Bragg could result in an overall loss of more than 4,850 jobs in the region, according to the summary. The cuts could cause a drop in labor income of $264.66 million, a loss in economic output of $618.34 million and $12.12 million less in state and local tax revenue, it said.

The summary suggests logistics and warehousing; defense and security; advanced manufacturing; and business services sectors as target sectors for the region. Its workforce development strategy includes matching dislocated military and civilian workers to emerging professions and jobs, increasing training opportunities and offering job placement assistance.

The report summary recommends connecting economic development efforts in the region, investing in education and training, and supporting entrepreneurship.

The draft report is being presented to officials in Fayetteville and in Cumberland, Harnett and Hoke counties so they can provide feedback on its contents before the report is finalized.

A grant that Fayetteville was awarded in 2015 from the Department of Defense's Office of Economic Adjustment is paying for the report.

Also on Monday, the Tourism Development Authority will present a report on its receipts and expenditures for 2016. Commissioners also are expected to hold a closed session to discuss a personnel matter.

