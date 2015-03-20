Quantcast

Report: Camp Pendleton general reprimanded for use of aide as servant in Iraq

Brig. Gen. Rick A. Uribe, then-deputy commanding general for operations for Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, speaks to Marines enjoying a holiday meal at the combined joint operations center in Irbil, Iraq on Dec. 25, 2016. Uribe violated ethics rules while serving in Iraq, a Pentagon watchdog has found.

CHAD GARLAND/STARS AND STRIPES

By ANDREW DYER | The San Diego Union-Tribune (Tribune News Service) | Published: July 18, 2018

A brigadier general found to have treated his aide-de-camp like a servant while directing air strikes against ISIS in Iraq has been disciplined, officials at Marine Forces Pacific said Tuesday.

Military.com reported that Marine Brig. Gen. Rick A. Uribe had been reprimanded, although the Marines would not confirm the reprimand or its extent. A Marine spokesman said the command had taken “appropriate” action.

“The chain of command has addressed the allegations through appropriate administrative actions,” spokesman Chuck Little said by email. “We take all allegations of misconduct seriously.”

Uribe was found by the Pentagon’s Inspector General to have used his aide-de-camp, an unidentified junior officer, for personal tasks such as picking up his laundry while deployed in Iraq from 2016-2017.

He was also found to have borrowed money and accepted gifts from other subordinates, which his current command said he has repaid.

“Brig. Gen. Uribe made a personal choice to voluntarily provide repayment in order to address concerns of any perception of impropriety raised by the report,” 1st Lt. David Morris said in an email.

Uribe is currently the deputy commanding general of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Pendleton.

Marine Brig. Gen. Rick A. Uribe. Uribe violated ethics rules while serving in Iraq when he asked or allowed his aide to run a number of personal errands for him on official time and accepted gifts from subordinates who were paid less than he was, a Pentagon watchdog has found.
U.S. MARINE CORPS

