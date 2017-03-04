Replica torpedoes found during New Jersey home demolition
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 4, 2017
TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A demolition crew in New Jersey discovered two torpedoes under the house they were tearing down, prompting a response from experts who determined they were replicas used for training.
NJ.com reported that workers were demolishing the home in South Toms River Thursday morning when they unearthed the torpedoes.
Several agencies, including explosive ordinance disposal technicians with the United States Navy, responded.
Police say the Navy technicians determined they were replicas.
It's unclear how they wound up under the structure.
