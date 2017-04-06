Video
REPLAY | John Glenn's graveside service at Arlington National Cemetery
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: April 6, 2017
ARLINGTON, Va. — Following a private service for astronaut John Glenn at the Old Post Chapel Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery, the U.S. Marine Corps provided a live stream of the processional to the graveside by caisson.
The live stream included a graveside service and the playing of "Taps."
The former Marine fighter pilot, history-making astronaut and longtime Democratic U.S. senator from Ohio died Dec. 8. He was 95.
