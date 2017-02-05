Rep. Sanford Bishop is awarded the Army Distinguished Civilian Service Medal

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — Acting Secretary of the Army Robert M. Speer has presented U.S. Rep Sanford D. Bishop, D-Albany, with the Army Distinguished Civilian Service Medal.

The medal was awarded to the congressman for his work on the Fiscal Year 2017 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Bill, which among its provisions, included full funding for military family housing construction. This honor is the highest form of recognition that can be given by the secretary of the Army to a civilian.

The Distinguished Civilian Service Award reflects extraordinary devotion to duty and extraordinary contributions to the effectiveness and efficiency of Department of the Army operations and the economy. To receive this award is considered extremely prestigious within the Department of the Army, officials said.

“It is with great humility that I receive this award,” Bishop said. “I thank our service members and their families who have served and continue to serve our country. I have worked hard to ensure our Army personnel are provided the resources they need.

“However, they are the ones that tirelessly carryout the mission day-in and day-out, and it is important that we never forget or overlook their commitment and sacrifice in defense of our nation.”

Speer said the award, presented Thursday, “represents my appreciation for Congressman Bishop’s work in support of the Army and its Soldiers, Civilians and their Families.”

“His efforts within the House Appropriations Subcommittee for MILCON/VA in support of the Army, will have lasting positive impact on the Army and its Soldiers,” Speer said. “I am grateful for his friendship and steadfast support. I am confident he will continue to be a strong advocate for the U.S. Army and its Soldiers, Civilians, and Families.”

Bishop is a longstanding supporter of the nation’s armed services, and a strong proponent of the nine military facilities and bases located in Georgia, including Fort Benning, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany and Robins Air Force Base.

He serves on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veteran Affairs, and Related Agencies, and he served as the subcommittee’s ranking member during the 111th-114th Congresses.

In addition, Bishop is co-chair of the Congressional Military Family Caucus. Earlier in his congressional career, Bishop also served on the House Veterans Affairs Committee, the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

