Rep. Joaquin Castro predicts Trump aides will go to jail for Russia ties

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday that he thinks that some associates of President Donald Trump will end up going to jail over their connections with Russia during the presidential campaign.

“What you see with Trump’s campaign is this constant picking up of more and more people who have all these strong Russia connections and it’s amazing that in that relatively small campaign, that small circle so to speak, that you would have so many people with so many deep connections to Russia,” Castro told Wolf Blitzer on CNN’s “The Situation Room” Tuesday afternoon.

“Certainly, as all Americans have seen by now (there is) quite a lot of smoke; the investigation will determine whether there is a fire or not,” said Castro, a Texas Democrat who is a member of one of the panels investigating the role Russia played in the 2016 campaign. “I wouldn’t be surprised if, after all of this is said and done, that some people end up in jail.”

Blitzer asked how high that culpability might go.

“That’s yet be determined,” Castro said.

Blitzer asked if Castro was talking about more than one person potentially going to jail.

“That’s my impression, yes,” Castro said.

Could he elaborate?

“I wish I could but I can’t at this point,” Castro said.

Castro did not offer further information about what led him to form that impression, only that, “If somebody asked me my impression, my impression is that people will probably be charged and I think people will probably go to jail.”

“If I was betting, I would say, ‘yes,’” Castro told Blitzer.

