Remains of Pearl Harbor victim from California identified

It's been known for more than a three-quarters-of-a-century that 25-year-old Vernon Neslie Grow of Redding, Calif. died during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack at Pearl Harbor.

But his remains, subsequently interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, were never positively identified.

Until recently.

The U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced in August that Grow's remains had been accounted for through DNA and advances in forensic science.

And his remains are being re-interred Friday with full military honors at the cemetery where they were exhumed in 2015 with those of nearly 400 others who were killed on - and in - the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor more than 75 years ago.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt, Kristen Duss of the DPAA said Monday that Grow's family members were notified last year of his remains being positively identified.

But, she said, she could not release their names because they do not want be contacted by the media.

Documents show that Grow attended Shasta High School in Redding and was the son of Sylvester and Pearl Grow. His father, who is buried at the French Gulch Cemetery, died in 1957. His mother died in 1970 in the Ashland, Oregon, area.

The USS Oklahoma capsized and sank when it was hit by torpedoes on Dec.7, 1941, during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. A total of 429 sailors and Marines died, many of them trapped inside the overturned battleship.

Thirty-five crew members were positively identified and buried in the years immediately after the attack, according to the Department of Defense.

By 1950, all of the unidentified remains were laid to rest as unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

In April 2015, the Deputy Secretary of Defense ordered the disinterment of the 388 unknowns and DPAA personnel began exhuming the remains from the cemetery for analysis.

To date, Duus said, the remains of about 60 to 65 men aboard the USS Oklahoma have been positively identified. She said it's hoped that 80 percent of the men killed on the battleship will be identified within the next five years.

Last week, Brown ordered that flags be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol in honor of Grow.

