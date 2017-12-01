Remains of missing Army veteran found buried in California
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 1, 2017
ONTARIO, Calif. — Authorities in Southern California believe they've found the remains of a retired Army captain who went missing in September.
Police in the city of Ontario say Friday that they found the remains of Julia Jacobson and her dog in a shallow grave.
Investigators say her remains were found after a tip from her ex-husband, Dalen Ware, of Phoenix. He was arrested in October on suspicion of murder in connection with her death.
Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the killing.
Jacobson had been last seen Sept. 2 and days later her SUV was found near her San Diego home with keys in the ignition.
The 37-year-old was an Army veteran who had served two tours in Iraq.
