Remains of missing Army veteran found buried in California

ONTARIO, Calif. — Authorities in Southern California believe they've found the remains of a retired Army captain who went missing in September.

Police in the city of Ontario say Friday that they found the remains of Julia Jacobson and her dog in a shallow grave.

Investigators say her remains were found after a tip from her ex-husband, Dalen Ware, of Phoenix. He was arrested in October on suspicion of murder in connection with her death.

Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the killing.

Jacobson had been last seen Sept. 2 and days later her SUV was found near her San Diego home with keys in the ignition.

The 37-year-old was an Army veteran who had served two tours in Iraq.