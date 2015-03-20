Religious non-profit issues statement opposing Air Force Academy commandant nomination

Col. Kristin Goodwin, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, speaks to participants during the First Sergeant Symposium at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 31, 2015.

The Alabama-based Foundation for Moral Law released a letter from President Kayla Moore today opposing the appointment of an openly gay commandant for the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The Air Force has nominated Col. Kristin Goodwin to be the commandant of cadets at the Air Force Academy, according to Air Force Times.

"I oppose this nomination because Col. Goodwin does not set a proper moral example for youth," Mrs. Moore wrote in a letter to Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis. "The person responsible for the education of cadets at the academy is a role model and an exemplar of proper deportment and conduct."

Moore is the wife of suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore.

"By nominating an open lesbian who proclaims that she is married to another woman, the Department of Defense states its disregard for the fundamental moral order established by God, thus breaking trust with the millions of Christians who voted for the new president in hope that the ungodly policies of the previous administration would be repudiated," Mrs. Moore wrote.

Lt. Col. Allen Herritage, Director of Public Affairs for the U.S. Air Force Academy, responded with the following statement:

"The Air Force Academy is looking forward to having Brigadier General (select) Goodwin as the commandant of cadets. She was hired for her superb record, which began here as cadet where she excelled and most recently concluded in the role as senior military assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force. Her experience as bomber pilot and commander at the squadron, group and wing levels make her an outstanding source of leadership and experience for tomorrow's lieutenants. "

Goodwin, who is also nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general, has been serving as the senior military assistant to the secretary of the Air Force in Washington, D.C.

She previously led the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, becoming the wing's first female commander. Before that, she served as the vice commander of the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

Goodwin will take over as the academy's commandant after she is confirmed by the Senate. The commandant oversees the 4,000-member cadet wing, along with more than 300 Air Force and civilian support personnel at the Colorado Springs-based academy.

