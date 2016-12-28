Relatives raising money for care of oldest living veteran

Friends of East Austin’s Richard Overton, at 110 the oldest living U.S. veteran of World War II, have started a GoFundMe account to help pay for full-time home care for Overton.

The account, which opened Dec. 18, had raised $2,465 by late Wednesday afternoon, according to the site. Volma Overton Jr., son of a 1960s Austin civil rights leader and Overton’s cousin, is listed as the fundraising effort’s sponsor.

“Richard has out lived all of his closest relatives and is in need of 24/7 home care,” the GoFundMe site says. “We are asking for donations to keep him living in his home instead of a nursing home.”

Overton told the American-Statesman on Wednesday that a person more than 90 years old has been living with Richard Overton, but that better care is necessary because of Overton’s advanced age.

“He talks and walks and gets around just fine,” Overton said. “His mind is sharp, but he’s just a little frail. Just in case something happens, he needs someone there.”

Richard Overton celebrated his 110th birthday in May at the home not far from Huston-Tillotson University where he has lived since shortly after coming back from the war in 1945. Overton traveled to Washington and Arlington National Ceremony for Veterans Day in 2013 where President Barack Obama personally honored him for his service and long life. He ate breakfast with the president the morning of the ceremony and posed for pictures with Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in the White House.

“He was there at Pearl Harbor, when the battleships were still smoldering,” Obama said in 2013 of Overton. “He was there at Okinawa. He was there at Iwo Jima, where he said, ‘I only got out of there by the grace of God.’ … His service on the battlefield was not always matched by the respect that he deserved at home. But this veteran held his head high. He carried on and lived his life with honor and dignity.”

In May, Overton said he had had to stop driving his 1979 Ford F100 pickup and, after fighting off pneumonia late in 2015, drinking the whiskey that, along with cigars, he credits for his longevity.

Overton was born in Bastrop County in 1906 and served in the Pacific Theater with the Army’s all-black 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion from 1942 to 1945. He worked at Gage Furniture Co. for many years after the war.

“He’s an American treasure,” Overton said. “He’s been there since 1945, and changing that environment — like sending him to a nursing home — would be horrible. The GoFundMe is about getting him quality care at that address.”

———

©2016 Austin American-Statesman, Texas

Visit Austin American-Statesman, Texas at www.statesman.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.