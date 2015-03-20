Refugees find welcome in Connecticut, but fear gates will be closed to others

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Tribune News Service) -- Hewad Jhan Hemat served as an interpreter for the U.S. Army in his native Afghanistan until the terrorists threatened him and killed his uncle.

Shihabeldin was tortured in Sudan, his wrists were bound and he was blindfolded as a gun was held to his head. He faced a similar fate when he escaped to Egypt.

Sarah, a U.S. citizen from Iraq, will graduate in May from Southern Connecticut State University with a master's degree in women's studies. Her thesis focuses on Syrian refugee women.

All three were refugees. All face a degree of danger if they return to their native countries, or have families back home that do. That's why Shihabeldin and Sarah asked that their last names and picture not be publicized, despite becoming permanent U.S. residents.

Thousands more refugees hope to get a visa to this country, waiting two or more years in refugee camps, under threat in their home countries or in unfamiliar lands. But, at least for the next four months, no refugees will be allowed into the United States, not even from nations like Colombia or the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to Chris George, executive director of Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, which sponsored 530 refugee arrivals in Connecticut in 2016.

The shutdown, which was delayed a week so that those refugees already in transit could reach their destinations, is part of President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries. IRIS's last family landed in New Haven late Thursday night. George called the suspension "the worst assault on the refugee-resettlement program we have ever seen."

On Friday night, a federal judge stayed Trump's order nationwide, and the Department of Homeland Security stopped enforcing it. The Justice Department's appeal was rejected Sunday, but a Federal Appearls court will take up the matter again Monday.

Once the resettlement program is restarted, "the biggest concern is the executive order has slashed the total number of refugees to be welcome in the United States from 110,000 to 50,000," George said. As many as 15,000 families will be left waiting for a ticket to safety and freedom.

"That's a huge reduction, and it comes at a time when the world is witnessing the worst refugee disaster ever," George said. According to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, there are 21.3 million refugees worldwide. Syrians, who are indefinitely barred from entering the United States, number 4.9 million.

'We will kill you'

Hemat said that as part of his work with the U.S. Army, he and 100 journalists broadcast on 20 radio stations, urging Afghan girls to get an education and saying that suicide bombings violate Islamic teachings, among other things. "As media guys, we were responsible for putting all those good words to the people ... to restore and build democracy, fight against terrorists and abolish them and support this country and bring freedom here," he said.

"When we started putting these messages out, all those uneducated people learned what is right, what is wrong. They stopped joining the bad guys," Hemat said.

But he started getting messages from the Taliban and the Haqqani Network. "We know you're working for U.S. troops," he was told. "Stop this; otherwise, we will kill you." So he moved his family from Khost to Kabul. Hemat applied for a special immigrant visa in 2012, but didn't receive it until 2014. In the meantime, terrorists killed his uncle, thinking he was Hemat.

"It's not an easy process where you just apply today and get your visa tomorrow," he said. "As an interpreter, when I joined the U.S. troops I had been through an extreme vetting process," he said, echoing Trump's words.

In fact, George said, the vetting is "exhaustive. It takes two years. There are a series of interviews; they have questions about every aspect of your life. Information is run through databases and terrorist watch lists ... There are fingerprints, there are iris scans ... DNA testing to determine family relationships. ... It is hands down the most vigorous vetting process for refugees in the world and it is the hardest way for anyone to enter the United States."

Once Hemat and his family arrived -- he and his wife have four children ages 2 1/2 to 9 -- he found that his training in radiology didn't qualify him for a job here. His driver's license wasn't valid either.

But IRIS helped with the basics, such as renting a home and getting financial help from the state Department of Social Services.

Now he's working as a security officer for the University of New Haven and plans to apply to Gateway Community College. He said his family is adjusting "and my kids are happy because they go to school every day." But all is not peaceful. "When we hear news like 'ban refugees,' it increases our fear," Hemat said. "We are already victims of war.

"Refugees are not bad people," he said. "They came because of war; they suffered. If someone has a life without fear, why do they come here?"

Still, if he were to get another chance to serve with the U.S. military, he would go back. "I will be at the U.S. Army base. I will be working side by side with the U.S. troops. If they kill troops, they kill me. I would be honored."

Bound and threatened

Shihabeldin, who lived in the Nuba Mountains in Sudan, said he was associated with the International University of Africa, arranging cultural seminars, but "the government arrested me and detained me and imprisoned me, accusing me of a relationship with the SPLM," the Sudan People's Liberation Movement.

Becoming emotional at times, Shihabeldin described how he was blindfolded and his hands were bound. The government agents accused him of being affiliated with the South Sudanese SPLM. "I told them no, this is charity work, working with our culture." He was released but told to report to the authorities each week.

"One day they took me by the car and tied my hands and told me that 'we need to kill you. ... You don't deserve to be alive' ... and they took me to a cemetery," Shihabeldin said. He was told to kneel, had a gun aimed at his head and told to count to 100. After a few minutes he realized that the gunmen had left and that he was near his house.

"I can't stand," he said. "They torture me; my body's no good. I struggled to reach my house."

Denied a visa to the United States, he fled to Cairo, where he lived from 2002 to 2016. "Life there is very hard. That's kind of the beginning of persecution." Because he was black, he could only get work as a porter.

One day, by coincidence or "God's mercy," he saw his girlfriend, who had also fled to Egypt. They married and now have four children, ages 3 to 14.

Shihabeldin again applied for refugee status but was told the U.N. refugee agency had lost his case. He and his family finally arrived in the United States in August 2016.

He lost the connection with the rest of his family, but found out his sister was killed in a bombing. He would like to bring his brother to America but fears the refugee ban will make that impossible. "I am disappointed about this decision," he said.

"It's not easy," Shihabeldin said. "The life here is not as easy as we thought. ... The best thing here is you find safety. No one says 'you are black.'" But his family is happy and his children were thrilled to play in the snow for the first time. He has enrolled at Gateway, and he's performing in a production of the Collective Consciousness Theatre called "Voices of a New America."

The contrast between his former and present lives is stark.

"The government tried to attack us and persecute us. ... They describe me as a black insect. Every day I teach my kids, now we're in America, a country of dreams. I need you to grow up to be lawyers and engineers. ... You must take care of yourself and be careful."

'You are human'

Sarah found herself in the midst of the growing enmity in Iraq between Shia and Sunni sects of Islam. She was asked constantly which sect she belonged to. "As a kid I don't remember anyone asking if I was Shia or Sunni. I didn't know what that means." She won't say which branch she is a member of.

"You are human. It doesn't matter whether you are Shia or Sunni or Muslim. It doesn't matter," she said.

Her parents, her brother and Sarah fled Iraq in 2006, living in a Jordanian refugee camp for two years. "It's not only me and my family," she said. "There are a lot of other people living in tents in camps, lots of kids. It gives you such emotion when you hear their stories."

Sarah is angry about Trump's executive order. "This humanitarian crisis needs to get more attention," she said. "We shouldn't just turn our back to people looking for a better situation. I'm not only representing my country, I represent everyone on the list. I represent the seven countries."

Sarah questioned why other Muslim countries are not on the list of seven even though they've carried out terrorist attacks in the United States. She believes it's because of Trump's business interests in places like Saudi Arabia.

She said refugees are "not actually people that he is trying to give a picture of. They're not uneducated people, they're not people who are useless. They are people who move into this country to look for a better future."

Sarah said that when she arrived in the United States, "It was a bit difficult because I didn't know a lot of English. I was young." Since then, she's gone to Gateway and graduated from Southern with a major in media studies. She'll receive her master's in May. She works for IRIS as a case management assistant.

"I love this country," Sarah said. "It's my second home. ... But I would also love to see my country [of Iraq] in peace and I would like to visit my family that I have."

She said what she loves most about America is "its diversity. It's so fascinating when you're walking the streets and you see people of different colors, different accents."

Sponsors affected

Resettlement doesn't change just the lives of refugees. There are many faith groups and other organizations the sponsor them. Jean Silk is the part-time coordinator of Jewish Community Alliance for Refugee Resettlement, composed of five congregations: Beth El-Keser Israel of New Haven, Temple Emanuel and Congregation Or Shalom of Orange, Congregation Mishkan Israel of Hamden and Congregation B'nai Jacob of Woodbridge.

They've sponsored three families, from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Syria. When they learned that one of the Congolese refugees had a wife and child on their way to Indianapolis, they worked to unite the family here.

"Everything about working with refugees is reciprocal learning," she said. "We're learning with each of them as they come to understand what it means to make a new home here, which is different for every person."

There was a tense time when the most recent Syrian family got on a plane in Istanbul on Jan. 26, a day before Trump's executive order. "I knew they were in the sky ... but I didn't know if they would be allowed to come to New Haven." When they arrived, "It was the happiest moment ever. All we can say to them is how happy we are they're here ... We're working with them to make a new life."

Sister Jennifer Schaaf is among the group at St. Thomas More Chapel in New Haven that helped bring a Syrian family to New Haven in August. In an email, she said, "There are close to 70 people who have been directly in contact with the family, whether to help them with transportation, reading books in English with all the members of the family, taking them for outings, shopping for clothes and food, or translating for them in official meetings. Many others have contributed financially or assisted in behind the scenes work, like setting up the apartment and getting school supplies ready for their arrival."

George said there are other implications of the executive order. "A four-month suspension is going to weaken the nonprofit network of refugee-resettlement agencies across the country. ... If the number of refugees we resettle drops from 500 to 250, that's a drop of more than $200,000 in our federal funding."

George added, "The refugees who are here are terrified because they have a feeling that these executive orders are an indicator ... that the country has dramatically changed from a welcoming, compassionate place to one that is guided by fear and selfish, and their imagination has no bounds.

