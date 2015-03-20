Recruits testify at hearing in Parris Island hazing probe
By MATTHEW BARAKAT | Associated Press | Published: January 5, 2017
QUANTICO, Va. — Marine Corps recruits say they were called names, forced to do calisthenics in a dusty building and made to help a drill instructor with his homework during boot camp at Parris Island.
The testimony came Thursday at a preliminary hearing for Staff Sgt. Antonio Burke, a former drill instructor who is accused of cruelty and mistreatment.
Burke is one of four Marines facing military judicial proceedings this week at Quantico Marine Corps Base following an investigation into possible hazing of recruits during boot camp.
The Marine Corps launched the probe after a recruit's death in March. The Marines facing charges this week aren't connected to his death.
One Marine recruit testified that he passed out several times during training, though he said he also suffered from a heart condition.
