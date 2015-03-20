REAL ID-compliance for Missouri driver license faces hurdle in state Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Tribune News Service) — While the Missouri House is moving to pass legislation to make driver licenses compliant with federal security standards, Missouri Senate action might pose a problem despite a looming Department of Homeland Security deadline.

The department said that starting Jan. 22, 2018, it will not recognize Missouri driver licenses as identification on commercial aircraft, including domestic flights. Currently, Missourians can't use their state-issued IDs to get on military bases or in federal courthouses because they don't comply with the security standards laid out in REAL ID Act of 2005, which was based on recommendations from the 9/11 Commission.

House and Senate bills seek a similar fix: let the Department of Revenue issue both REAL ID-compliant licenses and non-compliant licenses and let Missourians decide which one they want. With REAL ID-compliant licenses, source documents such as birth certificates will be retained, as they are with passports. The hope is that just the act of passing legislation will prompt DHS to give Missouri another extension on becoming compliant.

After initial passage Tuesday, the Missouri House is set to vote on its bill today. However, the Senate's version faced two hours and forty-five minutes of debate Wednesday before its sponsor, state Sen. Ryan Silvey, R-Kansas City, tabled the bill after opponents signaled a prolonged filibuster.

Leading the opposition, Sen. Will Kraus, R-Lee's Summit, argued on the floor that the 12-year-old act was an example of federal overreach and expressed concern at having an electronic database of source documents. Although 45 states have made moves toward complying with or are in compliance with the act, Kraus said he hoped the federal government will repeal the act or the president will direct DHS not to enforce the measure.

As Pennsylvania lawmakers did in January, Kraus said he wants to send a letter to President Donald Trump requesting such action as early as next week. Even though the act was passed by a Republican administration, Kraus said he hoped Trump, who is "not a former bureaucrat," would side with his view.

"I'm looking for a federal solution," Kraus said. "This is not a problem we created."

As for the Senate bill?

"At least wait until after (legislative) spring break," Kraus said in an interview. "I think that's fair, to ask my colleagues to give me some time. We'll still have time to do something (if there's no response from the federal government by then)."

Legislative spring break ends March 24 and Missouri's legislative session ends May 12. Last week, Kraus and nine other senators sent a letter to Missouri's attorney general, asking him to take action against the federal act. The attorney general's office has said it is reviewing the letter and could not comment further.

In an interview, Silvey said he would continue have discussions with his colleagues in hope of moving the bill forward. However, he said if Kraus would let the bill come up for a vote, it would have enough "yes" votes to pass.

"You only filibuster in the minority," Silvey said.

On the floor, Silvey said the idea that the five states that have made no move to comply with the federal act "will prevail is a pipe dream." He said that no state has tried to sue the federal government based on the unconstitutionality of the federal act in the 12 years since it was passed. The federal government has the right to regulate interstate commerce, such as flight, Silvey said.

"We lose none of our federal protections under the Constitution if this bill dies," Silvey said to Kraus on the floor. "If we kill this, nothing happens in the state of Missouri other than our constituents being incredibly inconvenienced against their will."

When Silvey asked if Kraus would be amenable to an amendment that would fold Missouri's compliance with the federal law if it was declared unconstitutional, Kraus said he didn't want to create a database now that might be scrubbed later.

"Why do you care if I volunteer my information on a database?" Silvey shot back at Kraus.

Some of the arguments Silvey brought up in favor of the bill were the same ones from when he sponsored similar legislation in 2009 as a state representative. That year, the governor signed into law a bill that would prevent the Department of Revenue from taking any action that would move the state toward compliance with the federal act.

Several senators in favor of the bill warned of angry constituents if no action was taken.

"I can't even fathom or imagine what that level of frustration will be January 2018," state Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, said.

The House's bill faces a vocal minority, as well.

One representative offered an amendment to the bill that would, during each election of an official who voted in favor the bill, require a sign at the balloting location stating, "I would rather kneel to the federal government than stand strong protecting my constituents' right to privacy." The amendment ultimately failed.

Tuesday's debate added higher penalties for employees who leak personal information from the database and declared that Missouri would stop issuing REAL ID-compliant licenses if the federal law were repealed or declared unconstitutional. Sponsor state Rep. Kevin Corlew, R-Kansas City, said there weren't any "substantial" differences between his and Silvey's bill. He said he expected the House to vote on the bill today.

Going into the vote, Southwest Missouri state representatives were in favor of the Corlew's bill.

"There is no such thing as privacy," state Rep. Bill Lant, R-Pineville, said. Lant said he would be a ''yes'' today.

State Rep. Charlie Davis, R-Webb City, agreed, saying that those opposed to the bill shouldn't have a Facebook account because the website collects more data than the bill does. He said not only will constituents be inconvenienced in January, but he already had the trucking companies in his district say they are having difficulty delivering goods to military bases.

"I detest what the federal government is doing, but if the Legislature does nothing my constituents are harmed," Davis said.

