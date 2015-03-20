Rare experimental WWII penny made of glass headed to auction
By TERRY SPENCER | Associated Press | Published: January 3, 2017
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An experimental penny made of glass during World War II is about to be auctioned.
Owner Roger Burdette says the coin is the only known unbroken glass penny in existence.
During the war, copper was needed for ammunition. The U.S. Mint authorized tests that included making uncirculated pennies from other metals, plastic and rubber. The Blue Ridge Glass Co. in Tennessee made experimental pennies using tempered glass.
Burdette says the impressions on the coins weren't precise, the weight and size weren't uniform and the coins developed sharp edges that cut fingers. He says they were likely destroyed. He says only one other glass penny exists and it is broken.
The Mint made 1943 pennies from low-grade steel covered in zinc.
Heritage Auctions in Fort Lauderdale is conducting Wednesday's bidding.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Pentagon seeks to avert low-ball bids on development contracts
Marine commander relieved of duty after string of crashes
Kaine: Trump spending freeze injects 'uncertainty' into military budget
Heavy artillery and tank fire returns to the front lines in Ukraine
Fees for US naturalization applications to increase dramatically
New York trains roll on new subway line envisioned in 1920s