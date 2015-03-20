Rapper, music promoter arrested in shooting death of Lewis-McChord soldier

Daquan Foster, a father of one, was a soldier stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Two men suspected in the death of a Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier have been arrested.

Randy Donaldson, 30, was taken into custody Monday night with help from Tacoma, Seattle and Bellevue police, as well as the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Donaldson was charged Monday in the fatal shooting of Daquan Foster, 22, who was gunned down early Sunday outside a Tacoma nightclub.

Donaldson pleaded not guilty Tuesday at his arraignment in Pierce County Superior Court to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful gun possession.

Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $2 million.

Marshall Marion Wilson, a 34-year-old rap music promoter, has pleaded not guilty to the same charges. He is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

On a Facebook page under Wilson’s stage name, Hermes Hush, promotions for performances include images of Wilson alongside performer Y-Sic, believed to be the stage name of Donaldson.

Several people who appeared to be friends or family of Donaldson declined to speak with reporters as they left court Tuesday, except to say he is innocent and will make bail.

Prosecutors allege Foster was walking to his car with his wife and two friends when Wilson hit him in the face.

Witnesses reported turning around and seeing the two men fighting. Foster’s wife tried to break them up and that’s when Donaldson appeared with a gun, prosecutors said.

Foster and his wife ran for their car in a nearby parking lot but were hit when the shooting started. Foster died at an area hospital of several gunshot wounds. His wife was shot in the thumb.

Detectives said they recovered 17 shell casings from two guns outside the club in the 8400 block of South Hosmer Street.

It’s unclear what started the confrontation in the parking lot.

Police do not believe Foster and Wilson interacted inside the club, where Wilson and Donaldson were spotted throwing $1 bills into the air.

After Wilson’s arrest, detectives reviewed surveillance footage from inside the club and identified Donaldson as the second suspect.

He was convicted in 2012 of second-degree assault in King County. His convictions include first-degree assault in King County in 2002. He also had 18 warrants out for his arrest.

Foster was a father of one and originally from New York. He had been in the U.S. Army less than a year.

———

©2017 The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.)

Visit The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) at www.TheNewsTribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.