Rachael Ray plans surprise reunion for Fort Bragg soldier and his wife

Sgt. Terrence Beal had been home from deployment for less than a day. But his wife, Alisa, didn't know that.

Not yet.

So Beal sat patiently, waiting in a conference room in New York last week while his wife filmed an episode of "The Rachael Ray Show'' across the street.

In the studio, Alisa Beal was a mix of excitement and disappointment.

Disappointment that her husband wasn't home - instead of coming home the day before, as originally planned, Alisa Beal had been told her husband would be on a later flight.

And excitement to be on the show - the recipient of a makeover that she hoped would surprise her husband when he returned to Fort Bragg.

"I was a little bummed out," Alisa Beal said of learning that her husband's flight would be delayed.

In less than six months, Alisa Beal had lost more than 50 pounds. She had kept the weight loss a secret from her husband. And now, "The Rachael Ray Show'' was offering a makeover, too.

Alisa Beal thought it couldn't get any better than that.

"I thought 'I'll surprise him when he gets off the plane,'" she said.

Ultimately, both were surprised: Alisa Beal by the sudden appearance of her husband, and Sgt. Beal by his wife's makeover and stunning weight loss.

Their reunion will be shared with the nation on Tuesday, when it's featured on "The Rachael Ray Show,'' which airs locally at 10 a.m. on the ABC affiliate, WTVD.

Speaking after the show's filming wrapped, the Beal family said the experience was special.

"I was very, very impressed with everybody," Sgt. Beal said. "I'll never forget it."

Alisa Beal said she had no clue her husband would be surprising her. She said she was stunned to see him walk on stage.

"I don't know how they pulled it off," she said.

In a clip from the episode provided by the television show, Ray can hardly contain her excitement.

She introduces the audience to Alisa Beal and shares part of their family's story.

"She thinks he's coming home this weekend," Ray said with a laugh before excitedly confiding to the audience. "He's here. He's coming home today."

The reunion, according to a show spokeswoman, was spurred by Alisa Beal herself.

The Army spouse and mother of two wrote a letter to the show asking them to feature more low-carb recipes.

Looking back, Alisa Beal said she was only looking for a way to mix-up her diet.

Since last fall, she has been working out and dieting in hopes of making an impact on life-long weight issues. At her heaviest, she said she was 277 pounds.

But with her husband deployed, Alisa Beal found fresh motivation.

In the morning, she would hit the gym. At home, she would walk on a treadmill.

"I lost about 50 pounds," she said. "But I'm still working on it. It is a work in progress."

Alisa Beal said she explained her motivations in the letter to "The Rachael Ray Show.''

She told the show how she was working hard while her husband was serving away from his family.

Sgt. Beal, a petroleum supply specialist with E Troop, 1st Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, was one of more than 300 soldiers deployed to South Korea.

The soldiers, part of the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, returned home to Fort Bragg last week.

But before they did, Sgt. Beal told his wife a fib. He said he would be on a later flight.

And then, officials with "The Rachael Ray Show'' called to ask her to fly to New York to receive a makeover.

Alisa Beal thought the change of plans could be a blessing in disguise. Yes, she wouldn't see her husband for another few days. But when they did see each other, she could surprise him with a brand new look.

She didn't know that the show had reached out to Army officials in New York, or that those officials had spent more than two weeks looking for her husband.

She didn't know that Sgt. Beal's troop commander had taken him aside as the unit prepared to come home, starting a conversation with one simple question: "Do you know who Rachael Ray is?"

In New York, Sgt. Beal said he wasn't allowed to watch the episode.

He later learned that Miss USA, Deshauna Barber, was leading an effort to transform his wife with a new haircut, highlights, makeup and a new outfit.

On stage, Ray asked what Alisa Beal thought of the makeover. Then she asked her to turn around.

On a screen, Alisa Beal saw the "new her" for the first time.

"I looked totally different," she said.

But more importantly, she saw her husband.

"When he walked out on stage I was like 'Oh my God,'" Alisa Beal said. "He looked so good in his dress blues."

Sgt. Beal was equally amazed.

"I was stunned," he said. "I was really stunned when I saw her."

Sgt. Beal said he was proud of his wife. And thankful "The Rachael Ray Show'' provided such a unique reunion.

"They did a really special job," he said.

