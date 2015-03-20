Q&A: Reps. Fleischmann, Thornberry on budget plans for defense, nuclear security

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Tribune News Service) — U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., who represents Oak Ridge, and Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, gave an exclusive interview to the Knoxville News Sentinel ahead of their visit to Oak Ridge last week.

This interview has been trimmed for space and edited for clarity. Questions and answers are divided by subheads relevant to the topics discussed.

Question: So you were talking a little bit about your plans for the Oak Ridge National Laboratory tour. On the record, what can you tell us about it?

Fleischmann: I’m very privileged to have Chairman Mac Thornberry, who chairs the Armed Services Committee in the House of Representatives, to come visit Oak Ridge. This is a city that I've represented in Congress. Chairman Thornberry is the key authorizer; I’m an appropriator, and I think this is very important.

Thornberry: Well, I'm looking forward to being back. It's been quite a few years since I've been to Y-12 (National Security Complex) and I've never had the opportunity really to get briefed and see Oak Ridge, so I’m looking forward to that as well.

I think in a larger sense, nuclear deterrence is fundamental to our nation's security, and yet for too long, we've let it slip. We've taken it for granted and now we've got a lot of catching up to do in facilities and equipment and so forth.

We’re starting that, but there are real needs out there, because as we watch what's happening around the world with the Russians, the Chinese and others — obviously, the North Koreans are much on our mind these days — having a strong, credible nuclear deterrent ourselves is absolutely essential for protecting the American people.

Q: OK. So if some compromise is reached between the House and the Senate budget requests, the National Nuclear Security Administration is going to see a 6 to 8 percent increase. I saw some projected numbers for NNSA funding recently of what the NNSA budget will look like in the future, and it looks like it’s going to keep going up.

The House specifically requested an 11 percent increase for weapons activities. Why is this such a priority right now?

Thornberry: We've neglected it for too long and now we're playing catch-up. So, it takes several years of sustained increases, not only in facilities, which is what we have been talking about, but in manpower and equipment and in operations in order to get the job done.

These are aging machines. So, it's like you had a car built in the 1980s. You've got to make sure that it operates perfectly like you want it to, that when you turn the key, it'll fire right up, but you can't ever turn it to actually test it.

You still can change out parts, you’ve got to do the inspection, but, as time goes on, as there's corrosion, other things that's happened over the course of time, it's harder and harder and more expensive to do.

Q: Both requests decrease the nonproliferation side of the budget, under NNSA. Why’s that?

Thornberry: Well, a lot of the nonproliferation account has been our activities with the former Soviet Union. Obviously, we're in a different political place now with Russia, than we were at the end of the Cold War.

I think most everyone wants to have funds available, so that if there’s a need that arises in the nonproliferation field, that you've got money to do that. On the other hand, we have such needs with our own nuclear weapons conflicts, we cannot afford to have money in that account that funds science projects. We’ve got to take care of our own nuclear deterrent because our security rests on it.

Q: When we look at the Energy request from both the House and the Senate, the House’s seems to more closely mimic the president’s request, especially on Defense spending increases and on cuts to ARPA-E and the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

Fleischmann: I’ll address this from an appropriator’s standpoint, and then I’ll let the chairman address it as chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

We have 12 subcommittees on the House Appropriations Committee. Defense is one of them.

It’s a dangerous world right now. So, the prioritization for funding Defense from an appropriation standpoint has been critically important. From that standpoint, I think you will have seen a larger allocation for Defense, and all of the other subcommittees have had to have a bit of a lesser allocation.

Remember, we’re under the constraints of the Budget Control Act, so we have a single amount that’s going to be allocated. I think most people would agree that Defense needs to get a large share of that.

Thornberry: Actually, I think the president's original budget request for that overall Defense spending was not enough. In July we passed an authorization bill and now we have passed appropriation bills that substantially increase Defense spending, including above what the president has asked for. The Senate has also passed an authorization bill — 89 to eight — at that higher level.

In his speech to the U.N., President Trump endorsed that higher level that the House has passed twice and the Senate once now: roughly $700 billion for next year. Today, (Thursday) just before we got on the plane, we voted for that higher level.

All of that is good news for people who believe that we have shortchanged Defense, and by Defense, I include the national security part of the Department of Energy. We are making progress in turning it around; we just have to get over the finish line.

Q: The NNSA’s budget has been on the uptick, and it’s projected to continue increasing. At what point does it hit the mark, or is it going to continue to increase indefinitely?

Thornberry: As I said, these weapons are not going to stop aging. So, the challenge is, we get further and further away from the last nuclear test. And our adversaries are advancing their nuclear capability with new designs and new weapons, so the challenges are not going to slow down.

So maybe we make a drastic change. We go back to testing. We have a different design, you know something like that could change this trajectory. But as far as the challenges facing NNSA, they’re not going to lessen.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) in particular, was concerned about Defense spending being prioritized over other areas like basic sciences or Environmental Management even, which is responsible for some of these excess facilities that we talked about.

Fleischmann: We address this in a very strong, bipartisan fashion, and (Energy) Secretary (Rick) Perry and I have talked about this. There’s going to be robust funding for Environmental Management, but there’s so many cleanup sites. There are decades worth of work to be done, even in Oak Ridge, but all around the country.

I think we’ve realized that is a federal obligation and that will be addressed.

You refer to some of the accounts that had perhaps been lessened. You need to look at some of the key critical accounts that are being utilized. For example, supercomputing. Oak Ridge is one of the key sites for supercomputing research.

Right now, we are working on that. There will be obviously a science benefit to that, but there will also be a great national security benefit to that. Our adversaries, the Chinese, have become number one in the world. We used to be number one, now we’ve dropped to fourth. We’re working on a supercomputer now that will make us number one again.

There’s an awful lot of things being done in the Office of Science that will have a benefit on the national defense side as well. It just comes down sometimes with limited allocations, where do you make those kinds of choices?

Thornberry: The broad national security budget, to include NNSA, from 2010 to 2014, that budget was cut 22 percent. There’s really not much else you can find in the federal budget that was cut 22 percent in that four-year period.

During that period, Russia invaded Crimea, ISIS came to exist, China started building new military bases in the South China Sea. Even today, we are spending 18 percent less on national defense than we were in 2010.

So, we are very much in a game of catch-up at a time when North Korea has missiles that can reach the United States. ISIS and al-Qaida have not gone away. Iran is advancing their missile capability. We have to play catch-up.

