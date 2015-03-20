Putting aside Trump election remarks, TAPS participates in Inaugural Parade

Warrensburg (Tribune News Service) — The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors group, including Linda Ambard, of Warrensburg, marched in the Inaugural Parade on Friday.

TAPS President Bonnie Carroll during the election expressed concern regarding comments Trump made to Capt. Humayun Khan's parents. Khan, a Muslim, died in 2004 while serving in Baghdad, Iraq. Trump suggested Khan's mother, Ghazala Kahn, only Khan's father, Khizr Kahn, could speak for the family.

"If you look at his wife, she was standing there," Trump said on ABC news. "She had nothing to say. She probably, maybe she wasn't allowed to have anything to say. You tell me."

Trump also said that, like Capt. Khan, he also had made sacrifices.

After being criticized for that he had said, Trump called Capt. Khan a “hero.”

TAPS during last year’s election joined other groups in defending Khan’s parents from Trump’s criticism.

TAPS spokeswoman Christine Fuentes said that regardless of what happened during the election, marching in the inaugural parade is an honor and a step toward unifying the nation.

While in the security line Friday to march in the parade, Carroll said that after Trump’s comments, TAPS joined 11 other groups in writing a letter reminding all candidates to be respectful of military families. Quoting Lincoln, she said there is an obligation to care for all who have engaged in battle, and their widows and orphans.

“Commanders-in-chief over the history of our country have been respectful of service and sacrifice, which is a reminder to all candidates in all parties to remember and honor the service of our men and women in uniform,” Carroll said.

Trump sought input on caring for surviving military families after the comments, she said.

“We look forward to working with the administration, as we have worked with every White House for the past 23 years,” Carroll said.

©2017 The Daily Star-Journal (Warrensburg, Mo.)

Visit The Daily Star-Journal (Warrensburg, Mo.) at www.dailystarjournal.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.