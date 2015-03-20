Purple Heart takes long road to a overdue reunion with WWII veteran's family

Marine veteran Don Crigger of St. Joseph, along with his wife Sherry, left, stands with Tish Boost of Copper Harbor, Michigan. Boost is the daughter of Pete I. Cole, whose Purple Heart medal Crigger worked to reunite with the family of the soldier.

A Vietnam veteran went to great lengths – a 1,600-mile round trip, to be exact – in making sure a Purple Heart medal from World War II got reunited with the family of its recipient.

When the presentation took place in West Virginia, Don Crigger, a retired Marine, and Tish Boost, daughter of the medal winner, both felt a sense of relief.

“It was just as much healing for me,” Crigger said Thursday.

For the St. Joseph man, the journey in late August capped months of amateur detective work. A friend, Virginia Crouse, had found the medal at an Andrew County antique store, buying it for safekeeping. Last year, she asked if Crigger would want to search for its rightful owner.

The kernels for this investigation proved scant. The name inscribed on the medal: Pete E. Cole, with an accompanying serial number.

(This also proved a complicating factor since Cole’s middle initial turned out to be “I,” as in Irvin. “You would have looked until the end of time, and you would have never found him,” Crigger said.)

But the Marine veteran found a path for tracing the serial number, came up with Cole’s 1942 enlistment form in Huntington, West Virginia, utilized Purple Hearts Reunited to find a next-of-kin document and made a phone call to the scam-suspicious widow of Cole’s Marine veteran brother, Oliver.

Eventually, the trail led to Tish Boost, Cole’s daughter and a resident of Copper Harbor, Michigan, a burg on Lake Superior and closer to Canada than almost any other big community in that state.

Cole and Boost’s mother had been divorced when the daughter was 10, so Tish had been moved away from the West Virginia branch of her family.

Crigger said the long separation – Cole had died in 1970, the last time many in the family had been together – made the approach to her this year fraught with uncertainty.

“I sat up one night and worried, ‘What if she doesn’t want this?’” he said.

The tears at the other end of a phone line told him differently.

“She had scrapbooks. She had really been trying to track it all down,” Crigger said of Boost. “That was the closure for her.”

Also, a reconnection with family members long apart.

“I’ve had a good life, but now it’s better,” Boost told the Charleston Gazette-Mail on the day on the ceremony at a cemetery in St. Albans, West Virginia. “It’s been quite an adventure and a long overdue family reunion.”

Crigger said he discovered that Cole had been wounded in the Battle of the Bulge and lived the rest of his life with a metal rod inserted in one of his legs.

It reminded the veteran of the costs paid by those who serve their country.

“I challenge people. When you see in the paper that a military man is being buried and he’s getting full honors, go out and watch that, and it will change your mind about everything,” Crigger said. “Because you realize that everybody sacrificed.”

———

©2017 the St. Joseph News-Press (St. Joseph, Mo.)

Visit the St. Joseph News-Press (St. Joseph, Mo.) at www.newspressnow.com/index.html

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.