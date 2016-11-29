Puget Sound Naval Shipyard settles discrimination lawsuit
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 29, 2016
TACOMA, Wash. — A lawsuit filed by a female engineer against Puget Sound Naval Shipyard alleging discrimination has been settled with the Navy slated to pay $144,000, apologize to the woman and institute enhanced training for shipyard managers.
The Kitsap Sun reported Monday (https://goo.gl/NbiF4e ) the Navy admitted no wrongdoing as part of the agreement in the suit filed in July 2015 by Vena Ward.
Ward's attorney Jacob Downs said Ward has been transferred to a different department and was satisfied with the Navy's apology and commitment to training.
Ward, who is black and visually impaired, alleged she had been denied advancement and was harassed because of her gender, race and disability.
A spokesman for the shipyard declined to comment.
Ward was hired in 2008 after working there as a nuclear engineering student trainee before finishing her degree in chemical engineering.
