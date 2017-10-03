Puerto Rico raises hurricane's official death count to 34
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 3, 2017
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The governor of Puerto Rico says the official death toll from Hurricane Maria has been increased to 34 from 16.
Gov. Ricardo Rossello also says he believes the hurricane caused $90 billion in damage across the island.
The governor made the announcement at a news conference following U.S. President Donald Trump's short visit to the U.S. territory to assess the storm's impact.
During his stop, Trump congratulated Puerto Ricans for avoiding a high death toll of "a real catastrophe like Katrina." As many as 1,800 people died in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina breached levees protecting New Orleans.
Three containers for holding corpses, right, are parked outside the Institute of Forensic Science, brought in to give support in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Juan Jose Diaz, a spokesman for the press at the institute, confirmed their facilities no longer provide enough space to store the bodies, and that several hospital morgues are also full.
