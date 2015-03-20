Pueblo, Colo. welcomes Congressional Medal of Honor Society

PUEBLO, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — The Congressional Medal of Honor Society begins its 2017 annual convention this week at the Pueblo Convention Center, and more than 40 medal recipients are expected to attend — a gathering of men who wear the nation’s highest award for bravery “above and beyond the call of duty” in combat.

It will be the second time the society has held its national meeting in Pueblo. More than 90 recipients were able to attend the 2000 convention here, when the city unveiled the four bronze statues of Pueblo’s four medal recipients: William Crawford, Carl Sitter, Raymond “Jerry” Murphy and Drew Dix.

Much of the five-day convention is largely a members-only affair, but the medal recipients almost always take part in community events and assemblies, and there are parts where the public is invited to attend and meet the men themselves.

• There will be three public autograph sessions on Wednesday at the convention. The events are free, but organizers asked the public to reserve a time to attend. Due to high demand, no more space is available.

• Actor/musician Gary Sinese and his Lt. Dan Band are giving a concert on Thursday evening at Memorial Hall, and that event is open to the public. For tickets, go to pueblomoh2017.org/store, or PuebloMemorialHall.com.

• The final gala event of the convention is the Patriot Dinner, Saturday at the convention center, and it also is open to the public. Tickets are $300 per person, with the proceeds going to the Pueblo Home of Heroes Association, which is hosting the convention.

Four distinguished people will be honored by the society at that dinner: Former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar; Fox News commentator Dana Perino, who is a graduate of Colorado State University-Pueblo; historian and author Jeff Shaara; and Pueblo native William Hybl, the longtime director of El Pomar Foundation, as well as president emeritus of the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Tickets can be purchased through the convention website.

The Medal of Honor has been awarded to 3,498 men — and one woman — in its long history, which dates to the Civil War. Since 1917, the medal has been given to fighting men for bravery in combat that goes beyond the call of duty.

The only woman, Mary Walker, was a civilian surgeon for the Union Army during the Civil War, but she had her medal revoked in 1917 when the criterion for the medal was focused solely on extraordinary bravery in combat.

Congress, however, restored Walker’s medal in 1977.

Of Pueblo’s four medal recipients, only Dix survives, and he helped recruit the society to make a return visit to Pueblo for this year’s convention.

• William Crawford was an Army private who single-handedly attacked and destroyed three German machine gun positions that had pinned down his unit on an Italian hillside on Sept. 13, 1943. Crawford was taken prisoner that day and learned that he’d been awarded the medal while a prisoner in Germany.

Later in his life, he worked as a custodian at the Air Force Academy, where President Ronald Reagan surprised him by personally re-awarding the medal to him at an assembly for cadets.

• Marine Capt. Carl Sitter led his company through 36 hours of bitter fighting during the retreat from Chosin Reservoir on Nov. 29, 1950. Sitter led his men in capturing a crucial hilltop from Chinese troops and then held it all night in savage fighting, some of it handto- hand.

Although wounded in the face and chest, Sitter spent the evening going from foxhole to foxhole, bringing ammunition, medicine and encouragement to his Marines.

• Marine Lt. Raymond “Jerry” Murphy was leading the tail-end “evacuation” platoon during an attack on a fortified Chinese hill on Feb. 3, 1953. Murphy only had a few days left on his tour of duty in Korea but found himself in command of the entire company when the other Marine officers in the attack were killed or wounded.

Murphy went up the hill repeatedly that day, bringing wounded Marines down and fighting off Chinese counter-attacks. He was wounded twice with grenade and mortar shrapnel but did not let his wounds be treated until he personally determined that all Marines were off the hill.

• Dix was an Army Special Forces sergeant in Vietnam in January 1968 when a nearby town was overrun by Viet Cong troops, trapping American civilians in the center of the town. Quickly assembling a rescue team that included two Navy SEALS, Dix fought his way into the town, killing numerous enemy soldiers in running gunfights, capturing the VC commander and rescuing the trapped civilians.

