PTSD Anonymous offers peer support for vets
By GRETCHEN EHLKE | Associated Press | Published: December 3, 2016
MILWAUKEE — A new peer-to-peer support program for combat veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder in Wisconsin applies the 12-step framework of Alcoholic Anonymous to help heal military trauma.
PTSD Anonymous was launched more than a month ago and has grown from three or four veterans to 12 to 15 people who gather Wednesday nights at Kronenwetter town hall.
Ron Worthey is a veteran and one of the organizers. He says he's found the fastest way to heal PTSD is to work with other veterans. He says the meetings don't replace professional counseling, but offer a sympathetic ear from someone who understands the effects of military and combat-related trauma.
PTSD Anonymous was established in Washington state in 2008, but fell by the wayside. Worthey and others are reviving the concept in Wisconsin.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Brazilian soccer team's plane crashes in Colombia; 76 dead
Panel urges President-elect Trump to improve nation's cybersecurity
Nancy Pelosi beats back challenge, is chosen as House Democratic leader
Fearing Russian attack, Lithuanian civilians train for worst
Lawmakers introduce bill forcing VA to present Congress with detailed improvement plans
Soldiers at Walter Reed are making masks to reveal - and heal - the hidden wounds of war