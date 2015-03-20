Proteus — 'the undersea predator drone' — shows its stuff

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — An underwater drone that one day could do some of the work of manned submarines was developed in Panama City Beach.

For several years, the Bay County branch of Huntington Ingalls Industries has tested and developed Proteus, a 26-foot military vehicle that can search for and clear underwater threats, bring in intelligence data, put up sensors in an area, listen for adversarial movement, conduct reconnaissance and generally survey a warfare environment. Last week, they got to show off that work at the Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) in Bay County.

"It was done all on internal research and development money without government money," said Ross Lindman, the branch operations director for Huntington Ingalls, a defense contractor headquartered in Virginia. "We ultimately would like to sell additional Proteus vehicles to the Navy, to the Department of Defense, to other customers in NATO and allied nations as well. ... It can be the undersea predator drone. It has the ability to be weaponized."

Since entering the testing phase in 2012, Proteus has logged 2,000 dive hours locally and abroad, including at Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD), the scientific lab for Naval Support Activity Panama City.

It can go underwater with or without a human crew, though it isn't yet being used in field missions. At ANTX, hosted by NSWC PCD, its designers showed off another capability, having Proteus carry other vehicles during testing.

"It's good for us; it's good for (NSWC PCD) for them to have this type of asset available locally," Lindman said. "There are not many bases or laboratories that have something this size they can access. ... It gets Proteus working in Navy mission-type scenarios and environments. It's good for them. They can explore what you can do with a big vehicle."

The vehicle has full autonomous capabilities, a technological focus Lindman said "is the future" for the Navy.

"The Navy, senior leadership and the secretary of the Navy (have) enunciated a strategy for moving forward with unmanned systems in greater numbers to be able to have coverage in different parts of the world and the undersea battle space more than where we can send submarines," Lindman said. "The Navy is looking at building squadrons of unmanned vehicles that you can send where you wouldn't send a manned platform, where you wouldn't put people at risk in environments that are heavily contested. ... We are not losing people."

At 26 feet long and 5 feet in diameter, Proteus seems large on land, but it is small compared to other naval vehicles.

"We can't as a country continue to afford to build nuclear-powered ships and big platforms at the rate we need to in order to address future threats and adversaries," Lindman said. "The Navy is very focused on augmenting the capabilities of big platforms with unmanned platforms."

Huntington Ingalls didn't bring Proteus to life completely on its own, receiving a little help from fellow contractor Battelle, which provided Proteus' battery, autonomy and navigation systems. It's also not the first project for the local Huntington Ingalls branch, which has been in the area since 1972 and employs anywhere from 35 to 50 people at a time.

"This is a division called Underseas Solutions Group that specializes in the development of technology for underseas vehicles and systems," Lindman said. "We belong to HII Technical Solutions. Within that, it's divided into several divisions. We belong to the Fleet Support Group."

