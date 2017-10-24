Protester gets close to Trump at Capitol

Small Russian flags bearing the word "Trump" are thrown by a protester toward President Donald Trump, as he walks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Capitol Hill to have lunch with Senate Republicans and push for his tax reform agenda, in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.

WASHINGTON — A yelling protester got several yards from Donald Trump as the president walked through a Capitol corridor on his way to a lunch with Republican senators.

The man was standing with reporters Tuesday outside the Senate chamber on the building's second floor. As Trump walked by accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others, the man tossed small Russian flags bearing the word "Trump" toward the president.

The man yelled, "Trump is treason. Why are you talking about tax cuts when you should be talking about treason?" He was grabbed by security officers.

He identified himself as Ryan Clayton from Americans Take Action, a group that wants Trump to be impeached.

In July, Clayton stood among reporters in a Senate office building and threw Russian flags at Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

