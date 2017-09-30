Prosecutors: Veteran from New Jersey threatened to kill congressman, staff
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 30, 2017
CAMDEN, N.J. — Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder threatened to assault and kill a congressman and the lawmaker's staff.
Joseph Brodie allegedly made the threats via telephone and email on Sept. 15 and 19.
Prosecutors say the 38-year-old Millville man was initially arrested on weapons charges Sept. 20 after state police went to his home to do a welfare check. They say Brodie fled out the front door with an assault rifle and tried unsuccessfully to fire it.
Brodie was charged Friday with threatening to assault a U.S. official. But the name of the congressman has not been disclosed.
Authorities say Brodie contacted the lawmaker to complain about a Department of Veterans Affairs clinic
It wasn't known Saturday if Brodie has retained an attorney.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
$590M in aircraft, warship, SEALs work flows to San Diego defense contractors
German police arrest suspect in baby-food poisoning threats
Union for workers at US bases in Germany settles on wage hike
McQuarley, New Mexico run away from Air Force in 56-38 win
Navy charges sailor with dereliction of duty in connection with Oceana fuel spill
Missing Virginia teen found dead at North Carolina church