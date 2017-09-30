Prosecutors: Veteran from New Jersey threatened to kill congressman, staff

CAMDEN, N.J. — Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder threatened to assault and kill a congressman and the lawmaker's staff.

Joseph Brodie allegedly made the threats via telephone and email on Sept. 15 and 19.

Prosecutors say the 38-year-old Millville man was initially arrested on weapons charges Sept. 20 after state police went to his home to do a welfare check. They say Brodie fled out the front door with an assault rifle and tried unsuccessfully to fire it.

Brodie was charged Friday with threatening to assault a U.S. official. But the name of the congressman has not been disclosed.

Authorities say Brodie contacted the lawmaker to complain about a Department of Veterans Affairs clinic

It wasn't known Saturday if Brodie has retained an attorney.