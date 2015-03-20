Prosecutors to seek death penalty in murder of Army veteran

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in a murder trial scheduled to begin Monday.

James Turner Morris Jr., 36, is one of four people accused of kidnapping and beating a disabled veteran to death in 2012.

Barring a potential plea agreement, jury selection is expected to begin Monday morning before Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge John England.

Morris, also known as "Applejack," Jeffrey "Jay-Zoo" Sanders, Cynthia "Red" Mack and her husband Leroy Hines were all charged after Greta Johnson was found dead in an abandoned trailer in April 2012.

Mack, 39, pleaded guilty to felony murder in October after agreeing to offer testimony during the trials of the other defendants. She hasn't yet been sentenced.

Cases are still pending against Hines, 36, and Sanders, 33.

Investigators believe that Johnson owed the suspects money for drugs, and their attempts to recover the money turned deadly. Johnson, 50, had been dead for weeks when her body was discovered in April 2012, authorities said at the time.

An autopsy revealed that Johnson died from blunt-force trauma to her face and head. Shards from a large porcelain or glass cat figurine were found near her body.

According to police, Johnson was arrested on a public intoxication charge. Morris and his girlfriend picked her up when she was released from the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

The investigators believe that Morris' girlfriend drove to an alley near the jail where Sanders and Hines jumped into the back seat. They believe that Sanders choked her with a jacket, demanded the money that she owed and wouldn't let her call her brother for a loan, according to the investigator's court testimony in 2012.

They drove to the abandoned trailer off Sanders Ferry Road, according to witness statements read in court, where the suspects forced Johnson inside and began to beat her.

Morris told police that Mack had hit the victim with the cat figurine after Hines punched her in the face and tried to cut her throat with a box cutter.

Mack, Hines and Sanders were all arrested shortly after Johnson's body was discovered. Morris wasn't charged until 2014.

Johnson was born in Arkansas and moved to Alabama in 1993. She was a member of the women's basketball team at Olivet College and later at Glen Oaks Community College. She served in the U.S. Army in Germany, where she was injured in a Humvee accident and forced into medical retirement. She enjoyed playing basketball, chess and going to church.

———

©2016 The Tuscaloosa News, Ala.

Visit The Tuscaloosa News, Ala. at www.tuscaloosanews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

