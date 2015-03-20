Prosecutors: Navy reservist sexually abused three children in the mid-'90s

Ephriam P. Granderson, a reservist in the U.S. Navy, faces a dozen charges after prosecutors say he sexually abused at least three children in St. Louis County dating back to 1993.

CLAYTON, Mo. — A reservist in the U.S. Navy faces a dozen charges after prosecutors say he sexually abused at least three children in St. Louis County dating back to 1993.

Ephriam P. Granderson, 52, assaulted three children on "numerous, but separate, occasions" between 1993 and 2003, according to charges filed under seal March 1. The children were between nine and 16 years old at the time of the alleged assaults.

The charges were unsealed Wednesday. Granderson faces six counts of statutory rape, four counts of statutory sodomy and one count each of rape and sodomy.

Granderson was deployed in South Korea, and he was arrested just before 5 p.m. Wednesday by U.S. Marshals at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Granderson earned several medals and commendations since enlisting in the Navy in 2000.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said in a news conference Wednesday the case started with a courageous individual who came forward and wrote his office a letter in January 2020. The case was investigated by Bell's office.

The case was initially brought to authorities years before Bell was county prosecutor, but Bell said there's no indication the wrong call was made.

"Oftentimes, especially younger victims at the time don't feel comfortable for a lot of reasons coming forward — safety reasons, you name it," Bell said. "When that courageous individual reached out to us we looked into it and, again, I have to give credit to our investigative staff."

Bell did not expand on how the victims knew Granderson, but he told reporters they were all female victims. Bell encouraged any additional victims to contact prosecutors.

Maureen Baker, an investigator with Bell's office, said in court documents that Granderson "poses a danger to the crime victims as well as to the community."

A judge set Granderson's bail at $200,000 cash-only.

___

(c)2021 the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.