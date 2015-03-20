Prosecutors: Men accused of beating, robbing a soldier in Chicago subway station

(Tribune News Service) — A man prosecutors say is an American soldier was beaten and robbed by a mob at a Red Line subway stop in downtown Chicago.

The 31-year-old soldier stopped to let a woman off the train at the Chicago Avenue and State Street station about 2 p.m. Friday, prosecutors said in court. A group of young men started arguing with the man over having to wait, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Sean Brady said.

When the soldier tried to exit up the stairs, the group attacked him, kicking and punching him in the face and body, Brady said. The attackers beat the soldier to the ground as they tried to rip off his backpack, but he held onto his backpack and phone while robbers took his wallet, which contained his military identification, bankcard and firearm owner’s card.

Police arrived and caught two of the suspects along with two unidentified juveniles whom the victim identified as among his attackers, Brady said.

The victim was not hospitalized, but suffered bruises all over his face and body.

Jimmy Williams, 18, and Vernon Reeves, 18, both of Chicago, were charged with aggravated battery and robbery.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Williams, who had prior juvenile adjudications and was on probation for trespass to motor vehicle and retail theft.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Reeves, whom prosecutors said was on probation following robbery and two aggravated battery cases in juvenile court.

Williams is a high school graduate who works at a gym, while Reeves is still attending school, and both men live with their families, their attorneys said.

Brady did not identify the soldier in open court, and an Army representative was not immediately available.

