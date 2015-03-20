Prosecutors: Bergdahl to get fair trial despite Trump jabs
By JONATHAN DREW | Associated Press | Published: February 6, 2017
RALEIGH, N.C. — Military prosecutors are arguing that President Donald Trump's campaign-trail condemnation of Bowe Bergdahl - the army sergeant charged with desertion while serving in Afghanistan - won't prevent the soldier from getting a fair trial.
Prosecutors are seeking to rebuff Bergdahl's assertion that Trump violated his constitutional rights to due process when, as a presidential contender, Trump called Bergdahl a "traitor" and made other disparaging remarks.
Bergdahl is scheduled for a military trial in April on charges that he endangered his fellow soldiers by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.
Even though Trump repeatedly suggested that Bergdahl should face stiff punishment, prosecutors said in a filing last week that any reasonable observer would understand that Trump's comments amounted to campaign rhetoric and were not meant to be taken literally.
