Prosecutor says gun stolen from Massachusetts armory was used in crime

WORCESTER, Mass. (Tribune News Service) – One of the 16 firearms stolen from the U.S. Army Reserve on North Lake Avenue last year “turned up” in an armed robbery in Boston early this year, a federal prosecutor said Monday.

The FBI and U.S. attorney’s office declined to address the remark, which was overheard by a reporter while attorneys were preparing for a court hearing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Grady told defense lawyer Blake J. Rubin that one of the weapons “turned up” in an armed robbery in Boston in January. The remark was made in response to a question posed by Mr. Rubin regarding the location of the weapons still missing from the heist.

Mr. Grady declined to address the comment after the hearing. Mr. Rubin confirmed that the reporter heard the statement correctly.

Tuesday marks a year since six M-4 rifles and 10 handguns were stolen from a locked armory inside the Lincoln W. Stoddard U.S. Army Reserve Center on North Lake Avenue. The FBI in January said all but six handguns had been recovered; they revised that count to five pistols in June but declined to elaborate on where or how another weapon had been found.

FBI spokeswoman Kristen M. Setera said Monday her agency continues to offer a $15,000 reward to anyone with information on the whereabouts of five missing weapons.

“We’d also like to urge anyone who may have access to these weapons to turn them in,” Ms. Setera wrote in an email.

Three people are facing charges related to the break-in, and their cases appear to be moving toward resolution.

The government alleges James W. Morales, a former Army reservist, broke into the center several days after going there to retrieve his discharge papers. Authorities allege that in addition to carrying out the thefts within range of a camera that caught him going to and from the building with duffel bags, Mr. Morales on the night of the crime was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet imposed following his indictment on child rape charges.

Mr. Grady told U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman Monday that Mr. Morales is “definitely leaning toward a plea” in the armory thefts and that he expected to have a proposal sent out to his lawyer by the end of the month.

Also charged in the case are Ashley Bigsbee and Tyrone James, a couple who allegedly helped Mr. Morales sell the stolen firearms. Mr. Grady said he anticipates Mr. James will change his plea, and Mr. Rubin, who represents Ms. Bigsbee, scheduled on Monday a change-of-plea hearing for her on Dec. 13.

Mr. Rubin said after the hearing that his client has not reached a plea agreement with the government but wishes to change her plea anyhow.

“If involved at all, she may be guilty of befriending the wrong people, and being with them at the wrong time,” Mr. Rubin said.

Authorities have said Ms. Bigsbee introduced Mr. Morales to Mr. James, who allegedly helped Mr. Morales sell five of the stolen guns in exchange for two of them.

Ms. Bigsbee was released after her arraignment but was put in jail after failing marijuana and alcohol tests in violation of probation. Her lawyer said she was released again to a treatment facility this summer and has not flunked any more tests.

“She’s doing fantastic,” said Mr. Rubin, adding that she is living in a sober house and in the process of starting a job.

Ms. Bigsbee is charged with conspiracy to sell stolen weapons, possession of stolen firearms and making false statements. Mr. James is facing the same charges and an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Mr. Morales is charged with theft of government property, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a machine gun, possession of stolen firearms and conspiracy to sell stolen weapons. Both he and Mr. James are in federal custody awaiting trial.

